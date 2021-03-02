Schuylkill River Trail named among best riverwalks in country, USA Today says

The Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia is one of the best riverwalks in the country, according to a 2021 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Contest.

The multi-use trail along the banks of the Schuylkill River, where many people run, walk and bike, was ranked No. 3. More than 75 miles of the trail spans five counties of Southeastern Pennsylvania.



"A notable section of the trail is a 30-mile stretch from Philadelphia to Parker Ford, passing through Valley Forge National Historical Park along the way," states USA Today. "A highlight is the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, where pedestrians and cyclists can walk or ride over the Schuylkill River while taking in skyline views from one of four scenic overlooks."



Currently, the Schuylkill River Trail is only partially completed. The trail is planned to run about 140 miles.



A panel of urban planning experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected 20 trails across the country as nominees and then the public voted on their favorite.



The Wilmington Riverwalk in North Carolina came in second place and the Detroit International RiverWalk in Michigan was rated No. 1.