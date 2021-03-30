More Events:

March 30, 2021

Outdoor yoga classes return to the Schuylkill Banks

The donation-based classes are back starting in April

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Yoga on the Banks J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Get outdoors this spring to enjoy a group yoga class in Philadelphia.

Now that the weather is getting nicer, yoga at the Schuylkill Banks is set to return for the 2021 season.

While there were some pop-up classes held, the outdoor workouts are back consistently for the warm weather months starting on Thursday, April 8.

RELATED: Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

Classes will be held Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to wear masks, social distance and register in advance. The suggested class donation is $5 to $15. Donations are accepted as cash or can be made by sending money to @Yogaonthe-Banks through Venmo.

For updates on classes, visit Yoga on the Bank's Facebook page. Find the classes between Walnut and Spruce streets on the banks.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Schuylkill Banks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A top three wide receiver should be available to the Eagles at pick 12
013021DevontaSmith

Prevention

FEMA to open second COVID-19 vaccine site in Philadelphia
FEMA North Philadelphia

Investigations

Manhunt underway for road rage shooter who killed Pennsylvania mom in North Carolina
Julie Eberly Pennsylvania

Sponsored

John McMullen: Here's what the Eagles really got with their trade back to No. 12
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Music

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival appears ready for a 2021 return
firefly music festival 2021

Food & Drink

Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert
Easter dining 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved