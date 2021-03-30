Outdoor yoga classes return to the Schuylkill Banks

Now that the weather is getting nicer, yoga at the Schuylkill Banks is set to return for the 2021 season.

While there were some pop-up classes held, the outdoor workouts are back consistently for the warm weather months starting on Thursday, April 8.

Classes will be held Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.

Participants are asked to wear masks, social distance and register in advance. The suggested class donation is $5 to $15. Donations are accepted as cash or can be made by sending money to @Yogaonthe-Banks through Venmo.

For updates on classes, visit Yoga on the Bank's Facebook page. Find the classes between Walnut and Spruce streets on the banks.