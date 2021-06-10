More Events:

June 10, 2021

Take part in the virtual Philly Pride Run 5K race from anywhere

The race supports the William Way LGBT Community Center

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Pride Run 5K Photo by Clem Onojeghuo/on Unsplash

Dress in your favorite Pride gear for the Philly Pride Run 5K and make sure to snap a selfie while out running. Runners have a chance to win a prize for best dressed.

The Philly Pride Run 5K is a virtual event this year. Everyone is invited to lace up their sneakers and complete 3.1 miles between Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20.

Participants can complete the miles anywhere and are encouraged to dress in colorful Pride Month apparel. Runners can submit their festive selfies through an Instagram direct message to @phillypriderun for a chance to win a prize for best dressed.

All proceeds from the race will support key services for the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Registration is open online. The fee to participate is $30.

If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate after finishing your run, there are several different restaurants in Philly offering colorful cocktails for Pride Month with a portion of proceeds going to William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.

Philly Pride Run 5K

Sunday, June 13 through Sunday, June 20
Virtual event

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

