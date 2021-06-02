More Events:

June 02, 2021

Franklin Institute hosting family-friendly Pride Day later this month

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Pride
Franklin Institute family-friendly Pride Day Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Families can visit the Franklin Institute on June 26 to experience LGBTQIA+ inspired performances, where Franklin Institute science performers will join forces with local drag queens for whimsical shows and dissections.

The Franklin Institute is celebrating Pride Month with Family Pride Day on Saturday, June 26.

The day will include performances featuring local drag queens and the science behind bubbles and rainbows. 

RELATED: Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration | Joint ticket offers savings on two Philly museums this summer

The Franklin Institute's Family Pride Day also will include coloring activities, roving demonstrations, photo ops and music.

All of the activities are included with general museum admission, which is $19-$23 per person. 

Throughout June, visitors will see the colors of the rainbow illuminated within the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial in recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Guests also can check out "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition" through mid-July. If you plan on exploring the special exhibit, make sure to purchase a ticket that includes timed entry.

Family Pride Day

Saturday, June 26
Noon to 4 p.m. | Included with general admission
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Pride Philadelphia Arts & Culture LGBTQ Franklin Institute Museums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Who should start with Joel Embiid out? Weighing Sixers' options for Game 5 and beyond
Dwight_Howard_3_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' concludes with stunning twist — and HBO Max crashing
Mare of Easttown series finale

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith Peppers

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved