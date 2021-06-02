Franklin Institute hosting family-friendly Pride Day later this month

The Franklin Institute is celebrating Pride Month with Family Pride Day on Saturday, June 26.

The day will include performances featuring local drag queens and the science behind bubbles and rainbows.

The Franklin Institute's Family Pride Day also will include coloring activities, roving demonstrations, photo ops and music.



All of the activities are included with general museum admission, which is $19-$23 per person.

Throughout June, visitors will see the colors of the rainbow illuminated within the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial in recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Guests also can check out "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition" through mid-July. If you plan on exploring the special exhibit, make sure to purchase a ticket that includes timed entry.

Saturday, June 26

Noon to 4 p.m. | Included with general admission

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

