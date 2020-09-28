'Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition' opening at the Franklin Institute

A new museum experience, "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition," is coming to Philadelphia in February.

The exhibition is produced by Agency808 in collaboration with Philadelphia's Franklin Institute and showcases ways that anyone can be creative.

In "Crayola IDEAworks," visitors will encounter three distinct areas.

• Workshop – The exhibition's opening space is where visitors will have their creativity put to the test with challenges that hone their skills. The four sections in this area – Identify, Define, Explore and Assess – will feature questions and puzzles exploring creative strengths. • Colorverse – In the Colorverse, visitors will travel to the bustling City of Crayopolis, a thriving Mars colony and the SeaBase to put their "IDEAworks" skills into action and test solutions to complex problems based on current scientific research and discovery. Guests will be inspired to use their creativity to find unique solutions. • The Grand Finale – Guests will receive a customized summary that celebrates their creative strengths used during their adventure. RFID wristbands will capture attendee's interactions throughout the exhibition.

"Crayola believes everyone has creativity innately inside of them, and we continue to look for new ways to ignite it," said Warren Schorr, Crayola vice president of business development and global licensing.

"Crayola IDEAworks" is scheduled to open at the Franklin Institute on Feb. 13 for a limited time. Since Crayola's headquarters are based in Easton, Pennsylvania, it's fitting that the exhibit would debut in its home state before embarking on a multi-city tour through the U.S.

Tickets are currently for sale online. The price is $31-$35.