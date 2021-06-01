More Events:

June 01, 2021

Joint ticket offers savings on two Philly museums this summer

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of the American Revolution have teamed up

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
'Art & America' joint ticket deal Courtesy of/Philadelphia Museum of Art

The 'Art & America' joint ticket offers a discount to visit both the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of the American Revolution.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of the American Revolution have teamed up to offer visitors access to both museums for a discounted price through Sept. 6.

The "Art & America" joint ticket is $35 total and offers savings up to $11 per person.

RELATED: Local musicians to perform free shows during West Philly Porchfest | Philadelphia Flower Show offers tons of food and drink options | Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest will be held in-person this June | Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties

Tickets are available for purchase on the Philadelphia Museum of Art's website, by calling (215) 763-8100 or by visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art's front desk. 

This summer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, visitors can explore the new Early American Art galleries featuring paintings, sculpture, ceramics, furniture, glass, silver and more from the early 17th century until 1850.

As part of the Museum of the American Revolution’s "Revolutionary Summer," visitors can view more than 40 rare American flags alongside historic early state constitutions and the first printing of the proposed U.S. Constitution of 1787, as part of the special exhibition "Flags and Founding Documents, 1776-Today."

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is located at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. The Museum of the American Revolution is in Old City at 101 S. 3rd St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Museum of the American Revolution Deals Philadelphia Museum of Art

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers passionately defends Ben Simmons in wake of Game 4 loss
BenSimmons05312021.jpg

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' concludes with stunning twist — and HBO Max crashing
Mare of Easttown series finale

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles camp battles
120922_Eagles_Andre_Dillard_Lions_Kate_Frese.jpg

Food & Drink

Duck Donuts giving away free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day
Duck Donuts

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved