Joint ticket offers savings on two Philly museums this summer

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of the American Revolution have teamed up to offer visitors access to both museums for a discounted price through Sept. 6.



The "Art & America" joint ticket is $35 total and offers savings up to $11 per person.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Philadelphia Museum of Art's website, by calling (215) 763-8100 or by visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art's front desk.

This summer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, visitors can explore the new Early American Art galleries featuring paintings, sculpture, ceramics, furniture, glass, silver and more from the early 17th century until 1850.

As part of the Museum of the American Revolution’s "Revolutionary Summer," visitors can view more than 40 rare American flags alongside historic early state constitutions and the first printing of the proposed U.S. Constitution of 1787, as part of the special exhibition "Flags and Founding Documents, 1776-Today."

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is located at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. The Museum of the American Revolution is in Old City at 101 S. 3rd St.