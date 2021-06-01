More Events:

June 01, 2021

Local musicians to perform free shows during West Philly Porchfest

Hear a range of music live from people's porches

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
West Philly Porchfest Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

The 2021 West Philly Porchfest starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. Shows start at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

West Philly Porchfest is back for 2021 on Saturday, June 5. During the community music festival, musicians perform free shows live from people's porches throughout the neighborhood.

You can walk through West Philly between noon and 6 p.m. to catch the many different Porchfest performances. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to the event. 

The Porchfest map shows where the pop-up concerts are happening and what style of music. Shows start at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

West Philly Porchfest was started in 2016 by five neighborhood residents. The festival wasn't able to take place last year due to COVID-19, but in 2019 Porchfest included more than 175 acts performing on nearly 100 different porches.

West Philly Porchfest

Saturday, June 5
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free
West Philadelphia

Have a news tip? Let us know.

