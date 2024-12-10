More News:

December 10, 2024

East Wyoming Avenue Bridge in North Philly closed indefinitely due to structural deficiencies

Detour routes will be posted ahead of the span that crosses Frankford Creek and the Juniata Golf Course.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
North Philly Bridge StreetView/Google Maps

The East Wyoming Avenue Bridge in North Philadelphia is closed until further notice because of structural problems, city officials said.

The East Wyoming Avenue Bridge that crosses Frankford Creek in North Philadelphia has been indefinitely closed due to structural issues, the Philadelphia Department of Streets said Tuesday.

The bridge is located on the north side of the Juniata Golf Club, crossing Fisher's Lane and I Street between Maple Lane and Ramona Avenue. The span was built in 1909.

The streets department said the bridge's steel support beams have deficiencies that make the bridge unable to safely carry its legal capacity. Both the bridge and the roadway portion approaching it will be closed until further notice.

Warning signs are being installed along Wyoming Avenue and Castor Avenue to alert drivers, and the bridge will be barricaded at both ends.

The detour for eastbound traffic follows Wyoming Avenue to Whitaker Avenue, Luzerne Street, G Street, Hunting Park Avenue and Castor Avenue. For westbound traffic, the detour follows Castor Avenue to Hunting Park Avenue, G Street, Luzerne Street, Whitaker Avenue and Wyoming Avenue.

Sidewalks on the bridge will remain open to the public, and people will still have access to the trail underneath the bridge.

