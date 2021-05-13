More Events:

May 13, 2021

Philly Music Fest will be a live event over five nights this fall

In-person concerts will include performances by Hop Along, Alex G and The Menzingers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Philly Music Fest lineup Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Philly Music Fest has revealed its date and lineup of performers. The Menzingers will close out the nonprofit festival. Above, Tom May of The Menzingers performs during the 2018 Shaky Knees Music Festival.

Philly Music Fest was a scaled back, virtual event in 2020, but organizers have revealed that it will be held in person this year. The concerts will take place this fall over five nights, at five venues. In total, there will be six shows and nineteen bands participating.

The 2021 lineup includes Hop Along, Moor Mother, Son Little, Ivy Sole, Queen of Jeans, West Philadelphia Orchestra and Spirit of the Beehive.

RELATED: Billie Eilish, The Killers highlight Firefly Music Festival's 2021 lineup

Philly Music Fest runs from Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets are currently for sale online and range from $25 to $39 per show.

The Menzingers, a punk rock band from Scranton, will close out the festival by headlining two shows at Ardmore Music Hall.

Opening night at World Cafe Live will be headlined by Alex G of Havertown.

Philly Music Fest (as the name suggests) is known for exclusively featuring Philly bands and artists at independent venues. The nonprofit festival gives opportunities to emerging musicians, as well as raises money for kids music education charities like Settlement Music School, Jazz House Kids and Girls Rock Philly.

Over the past five years, Philly Music Fest has showcased 96 local bands.

Venues hosting performances this year are Johnny Brenda’s, Milkboy and REC Philly, in addition to Ardmore Music Hall and World Café Live.

"Look, last year was tough, but we innovated and donated over $100,000 to musicians, venue staff and music education, through our virtual festival and micro-grant campaign," said founder and curator Greg Seltzer. "We’re super proud of that, but getting back into venues and having our community safely gather together in-person – the excitement is incredible and we’ve worked hard to ensure that our 2021 lineup matches the enthusiasm."

Philly Music Fest also will host a a series of panel discussions featuring music industry professionals on Saturday, Oct. 9 at World Café Live.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia World Cafe Live Musicians Bands Ardmore Music Hall Johnny Brenda's Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2021 win-loss predictions
051321JalenHurts2

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2021 schedule
051221JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Family-Friendly

Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms
Styer's peony festival

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved