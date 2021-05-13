Philly Music Fest will be a live event over five nights this fall

Philly Music Fest was a scaled back, virtual event in 2020, but organizers have revealed that it will be held in person this year. The concerts will take place this fall over five nights, at five venues. In total, there will be six shows and nineteen bands participating.

The 2021 lineup includes Hop Along, Moor Mother, Son Little, Ivy Sole, Queen of Jeans, West Philadelphia Orchestra and Spirit of the Beehive.

Philly Music Fest runs from Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets are currently for sale online and range from $25 to $39 per show.

The Menzingers, a punk rock band from Scranton, will close out the festival by headlining two shows at Ardmore Music Hall.

Opening night at World Cafe Live will be headlined by Alex G of Havertown.

Philly Music Fest (as the name suggests) is known for exclusively featuring Philly bands and artists at independent venues. The nonprofit festival gives opportunities to emerging musicians, as well as raises money for kids music education charities like Settlement Music School, Jazz House Kids and Girls Rock Philly.

Over the past five years, Philly Music Fest has showcased 96 local bands.