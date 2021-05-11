More Culture:

May 11, 2021

Billie Eilish, The Killers highlight Firefly Music Festival's 2021 lineup

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion also slated to perform at the four-day event in Delaware this September

By Pat Ralph
Billie Eilish was originally scheduled to make her Firefly Music Festival debut last year before the event was called off due to COVID-19.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish will finally make her debut at the Firefly Music Festival when the annual four-day event returns this September to The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

The Killers, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion will also headline Firefly 2021, which is scheduled for Sept. 23-26 on the 105-acre festival grounds located less than two hours from Philly.

Other notable performers who will appear across the seven stages this fall include Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly and Phoebe Bridgers. The full lineup of more than 120 artists can be viewed on the event's website.

Eilish was scheduled to make her Firefly debut at last year's festival, but the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diplo and Cage The Elephant, who were both slated to appear at last year's festival, will return to Delaware this fall too.

This will be The Killers' fourth appearance at the Firefly Music Festival. The band has performed at the 2012, 2015 and 2018 editions of the event.

Lizzo will be appearing at The Woodlands for a third time after performing twice before in 2015 and 2018. This year will be Megan Thee Stallion's first appearance at Firefly.

Presale tickets will be available starting this Friday at 10 a.m. The remaining tickets go on sale next Monday. General admission ticket packages range from $299-$399. VIP packages will go for $699. Super VIP packages cost $2,499. More info on tickets can be found on the festival's website.

As many as nine different campsite packages start at $209 and go for as much as $1,499. More camping information can be accessed on the event's website.

Festival organizers teased a return to The Woodlands in March when the event's website listed new dates, as well as some subtle messages on social media.

Delaware is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions on May 21, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Events over 250 people outdoors will require approval from the state health department to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures. COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the event are still being put together, festival organizers said.

The coronavirus pandemic all but shut down concerts for the past year, forcing musicians and venues to postpone or cancel performances.

But with restrictions easing and more people getting vaccinated, many artists and events spaces are preparing for shows to return in the near future.

The Wells Fargo Center has scheduled a number of concerts at the arena over the next year. Among those slated to perform in South Philly include Eric Church, Genesis, Justin Bieber and My Chemical Romance.

The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest is coming to Wildwood this August. The four-day event on the beach at Morey's Piers will feature 30-plus artists, including Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Lee Brice.

