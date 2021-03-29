More Culture:

March 29, 2021

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival appears ready for a 2021 return

The event's website lists new dates, but there's no word on a lineup or how many fans will be permitted to attend

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
firefly music festival 2021 Louis Mason/USA Today

The Firefly Music Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but new dates have been selected for 2021.

The Firefly Music Festival updated its website Monday with a simple message that suggests it will be returning to Delaware later this year. 

The website shows new dates, Sept. 23-26, 2021, a strong signal that the annual music festival will return following a one-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The change was made without notice. 

Firefly's website also lists a location  — The Woodlands  — alongside the new dates. The venue, located in Dover, is typically used by the festival each year. 

To add to the mystique, the Firefly's Twitter feed began posting short promotional messages. The account retweeted some excited fans who seemed to catch on, and updated its Facebook profile picture. 

It's still unclear what the festival will be like, including how many spectators may be permitted to attend. No lineup has been announced. 

A marketing director for AEG Presents, which puts on the festival, told The News Journal that more information will become available on the festival's website. Delaware health officials told the newspaper that event organizers are aware that they need approval from the agency before the festival takes place. 

"We will continue to actively work with the organizers to ensure their plans meets all necessary health and safety requirements and the necessary mitigation and safety measures are in place," health officials said. 

Most musical events over the past year have taken place virtually due to the pandemic. But the landscape could look much different by the fall. 

Many states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, are beginning to relax restrictions on live events. And as more people get vaccinated, the prospects for concerts are looking better. 

Delaware has administered more than 433,000 shots. About 152,000 people are fully vaccinated, which is approximately 29.3% of the population. The state is on track with the national average vaccination rate. 

The 2020 Firefly Festival was planned for June, but it was cancelled shortly after states began issuing stay-at-home orders last March. Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Halsey, Diplo, Khalid and Rage Against the Machine were among the acts scheduled to perform.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Delaware COVID-19 Dover Coronavirus Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A top three wide receiver should be available to the Eagles at pick 12
013021DevontaSmith

Adult Health

Keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in a safe place — you may need it later
COVID-19 vaccination card

Athletes

Terrell Owens says he's 'thankful' to be alive following car crash
Terrell Owens car crash

Sponsored

John McMullen: Here's what the Eagles really got with their trade back to No. 12
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

TV

Tina Fey returns as a ghost to 'Saturday Night Live'
Saturday Night Live Tina Fey

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to take place this April at The Bourse in Old City
The Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved