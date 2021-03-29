Delaware's Firefly Music Festival appears ready for a 2021 return

The Firefly Music Festival updated its website Monday with a simple message that suggests it will be returning to Delaware later this year.

The website shows new dates, Sept. 23-26, 2021, a strong signal that the annual music festival will return following a one-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The change was made without notice.

Firefly's website also lists a location — The Woodlands — alongside the new dates. The venue, located in Dover, is typically used by the festival each year.



To add to the mystique, the Firefly's Twitter feed began posting short promotional messages. The account retweeted some excited fans who seemed to catch on, and updated its Facebook profile picture.