More Culture:

March 26, 2021

Lock of George Washington's hair, trimmed by a Philly barber, up for auction

The historic item is stored inside a brass and glass locket and comes with a letter describing its origin story

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Auctions
George Washington portrait Sourc/Library of Congress

A lock of George Washington's hair sold for more than $35,000 in 2019. Another lock from the first president's head is being auctioned off by Lelands.

A lock of George Washington's hair that was supposedly taken from the first president's head while he was in Philadelphia is up for sale. 

Lelands, a sports memorabilia-focused auction house based in Matawan, New Jersey, is hosting an online auction that ends April 2 at 11 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, the bidding was up to $1,464. 

The lock has been stored inside a handmade brass and glass locket for many years, the listing says. It comes with a handwritten letter describing its Philly origins. 

"General Washington's hair — cut from his head in the year 1799 by Mr. John Pierie of Philadelphia, from whom I received it, Fr. Hopkinson, Philada: June 28th, 1836," the letter reads.  

The listing says the hair was likely removed from Washington's head "close to or after his death" in 1799, though Washington died and was buried at his home in Mt. Vernon, Virginia, and not in Philly, where he lived at the nation's first executive mansion from 1790 to 1797.  

Another lock of Washington's hair, with a similar origin story, is also owned by the State Museum of Pennsylvania. A note accompanying that lock says Washington allowed Pierie, a "barber surgeon," to keep "a pretty good portion" of the hair he had trimmed from the president's head during his final visit to Philly in 1797. Pierie then distributed the trimmings to "a select few of his old customer + friends."

However, the Harrisburg museum says its hard to know how true that story is. There is record that Washington visited Philly during that time, but not much is known about Pierie.

"While verifying the veracity of such a story is difficult, the tale is consistent with historical events," the museum says. 

Lelands says Washington memorabilia, such as the lock up for sale, are coveted by museums, history buffs and collectors. The lock could end up being a big-ticket item, though bidding remains low compared to similar items. 

Another lock from Washington's head sold for $35,763.60 in 2019, according to the New York Post.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Auctions Philadelphia George Washington Hair Memorabilia Collectibles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Daryl Morey discusses George Hill trade, deadline landscape, and buyout market
Daryl-Morey-trade-deadline_032521_usat

Prevention

AstraZeneca says new analysis confirms its COVID-19 vaccine is effective
AstraZeneca vaccine findings

Education

Philly schools to welcome back more elementary students in late April
School District of Philadelphia

College Basketball

Villanova in unfamiliar territory as March underdog, hoping to upset No. 1 seed Baylor
Villanova-Sweet-16-Jeremiah-Robinson-Earl_032521_USAT

Attractions

New owner plans to reopen Clementon Park & Splash World later this year
Clementon Park & Splash World sold

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to take place this April at The Bourse in Old City
The Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved