New on Hulu in April: 'The Handmaid's Tale' returns for Season 4

March 28, 2021
The anticipated fourth season of the critically-acclaimed series "The Handmaid's Tale" highlights Hulu's list of shows and movies that will become available to stream in April.
Based upon Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel with the same title, "The Handmaid's Tale" tells the story of dystopian life in the Republic of Gilead through the character of June Osborne.
Played by Elisabeth Moss, Osborne is captured and turned into a handmaid in the totalitarian society that was once the United States. Given the name Offred, Osborne struggles to get by as a reproductive surrogate for Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy Waterford.
Moss's character in the fourth season "strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," according to Hulu.
Moss's portrayal of Osborne has earned the actress both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
Since it first aired in 2017, "The Handmaid's Tale" has won 15 Emmys. It was the first show produced by Hulu to win a major award and the first program on a streaming service to win the Emmy for Outstanding Series.
The fourth season will debut April 28 on the streaming platform. The show has already been renewed by Hulu for a fifth season.
Hulu will also premiere a pair of noteworthy original documentaries in April.
"WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn," explores the rise and fall of the commercial real estate company know for operating co-working spaces. The documentary debuts April 2. An investigative series titled "Sasquatch," which looks into a purported Bigfoot attack in Northern California in 1993 that killed three men, is set to premiere April 20.
Among the titles leaving Hulu next month include the popular 1990 romantic comedy "Pretty Woman," starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and the hit 1980 comedy film "9 to 5," starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Season 1)
Caribbean Life (Seasons 18 and 19)
Chopped (Season 44)
Chopped Sweats (Season 1)
Christina On The Coast (Season 2)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 34 and 35)
Doubling Down with the Derricos (Season 1)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Season 1)
Guy's Grocery Games (Season 22)
Naked and Afraid XL (Season 6)
Say Yes to the Dress (Season 19)
Tournament of Champions (Season 1)
Undercover Billionaire (Season 1)
UniKitty (Season 3)
Vegas Chef Prizefight (Season 1)
Worst Cooks in America (Season 18)
Higurashi: When They Cry (Season 1)
2012
28 Days Later
A Hologram for the King
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Simple Plan
The Abyss
Before We Go
Bug
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Changing Lanes
Chappaquiddick
Chato's Land
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cohen and Tate
The Color Purple
The Dead Zone
The Devil's Double
Devil in a Blue Dress
Die Hard
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dude, Where's My Car?
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frankie & Alice
Friends With Benefits
Garden State
The Gift
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Guess Who
Hancock
The Hunting Party
In The Mix
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
Lady in a Cage
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Life Of Crime
Live Free Or Die Hard
Mad Max
Madea Goes To Jail
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Monster's Ball
Motel Hell
Napoleon Dynamite
Never Back Down
New in Town
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
The Out-of-Towners
The Pawnbroker
Platoon
The Polar Express
The Preacher's Wife
The Program
Ramona and Beezus
The Replacement Killers
Rio
The Sandlot
Scary Movie 4
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Shaft
Shrek 2
The Skull
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sliver
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Star Trek: Generations
Step Up Revolution
The Sum of All Fears
That Thing You Do!
The Upside
Vanilla Sky
Virtuosity
Waiting to Exhale
War
Warriors of Virtue
What About Bob?
Where the Heart is
Young Sherlock Holmes
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn (Documentary Premiere)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Series Premiere)
Manifest (Season 3 Premiere)
The Moody's (Season 2 Finale)
Real Housewives of New York City (Season 12)
Hysterical (Series Premiere)
Blair Witch
Girl
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Season 1)
Home Economics (Series Premiere)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Season 2)
Rebel (Series Premiere)
The Standard
Stars Fell on Alabama
The Day I Became a God (Season 1)
Desierto
Knuckledust
Paranormal Activity 4
Spontaneous
Younger (Season 7 Premiere)
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 10)
Fly Like A Girl
Songbird
Modern Persuasion
Thelma
Sasquatch (Documentary Series Premiere)
Cruel Summer (Series Premiere)
Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World (Documentary Premiere)
The Place of No Words
Wild Mountain Thyme
The Oscars Red Carpet Show
The 93rd Oscars
The Handmaid's Tale (Season 4 Premiere)
Arrival
The Judge
Our Idiot Brother
50/50
9 to 5
Affliction
Article 99
Beloved
Bloody Sunday
Blow
Body of Evidence
Changing Lanes
Chato's Land
Cocktail
Cohen and Tate
Crimes of the Heart
Damien: Omen II
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Dukes of Hazzard
Escape from Alcatraz
Everything Must Go
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
From Hell
G.I. Jane
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Happy Tears
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hitman's Run
How Do You Know
The Hunting Party
The January Man
Jennifer 8
Jumping The Broom
The Last Waltz
Mad Max
Madea Goes To Jail
Mafia!
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Motel Hell
Mousehunt
My Best Friend's Girl
Never Back Down
Ninja Assassin
The Omen
Only God Forgives
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
Pretty Woman
The Prince of Tides
The Replacement Killers
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shaft
The Shootist
Sideways
Strategic Air Command
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Teresa's Tattoo
That Thing You Do!
Two Weeks
Waking Ned Devine
Walking Tall
Warriors of Virtue
What About Bob?
The Whole Nine Yards
Wonder Boys
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Young Adult
