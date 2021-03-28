New on Hulu in April: 'The Handmaid's Tale' returns for Season 4

The anticipated fourth season of the critically-acclaimed series "The Handmaid's Tale" highlights Hulu's list of shows and movies that will become available to stream in April.

Based upon Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel with the same title, "The Handmaid's Tale" tells the story of dystopian life in the Republic of Gilead through the character of June Osborne.

Played by Elisabeth Moss, Osborne is captured and turned into a handmaid in the totalitarian society that was once the United States. Given the name Offred, Osborne struggles to get by as a reproductive surrogate for Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy Waterford.

Moss's character in the fourth season "strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," according to Hulu.

Moss's portrayal of Osborne has earned the actress both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Since it first aired in 2017, "The Handmaid's Tale" has won 15 Emmys. It was the first show produced by Hulu to win a major award and the first program on a streaming service to win the Emmy for Outstanding Series.

The fourth season will debut April 28 on the streaming platform. The show has already been renewed by Hulu for a fifth season.

Hulu will also premiere a pair of noteworthy original documentaries in April.

"WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn," explores the rise and fall of the commercial real estate company know for operating co-working spaces. The documentary debuts April 2. An investigative series titled "Sasquatch," which looks into a purported Bigfoot attack in Northern California in 1993 that killed three men, is set to premiere April 20.

Among the titles leaving Hulu next month include the popular 1990 romantic comedy "Pretty Woman," starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and the hit 1980 comedy film "9 to 5," starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Here are all the movies and shows coming to Hulu in April 2021.

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Season 1)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 18 and 19)

Chopped (Season 44)

Chopped Sweats (Season 1)

Christina On The Coast (Season 2)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 34 and 35)

Doubling Down with the Derricos (Season 1)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Season 1)

Guy's Grocery Games (Season 22)

Naked and Afraid XL (Season 6)

Say Yes to the Dress (Season 19)

Tournament of Champions (Season 1)

Undercover Billionaire (Season 1)

UniKitty (Season 3)

Vegas Chef Prizefight (Season 1)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 18)

Higurashi: When They Cry (Season 1)

2012

28 Days Later

A Hologram for the King

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Simple Plan

The Abyss

Before We Go

Bug

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Changing Lanes

Chappaquiddick

Chato's Land

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cohen and Tate

The Color Purple

The Dead Zone

The Devil's Double

Devil in a Blue Dress

Die Hard

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dude, Where's My Car?

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Friends With Benefits

Garden State

The Gift

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Guess Who

Hancock

The Hunting Party

In The Mix

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Lady in a Cage

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Life Of Crime

Live Free Or Die Hard

Mad Max

Madea Goes To Jail

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monster's Ball

Motel Hell

Napoleon Dynamite

Never Back Down

New in Town

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The Out-of-Towners

The Pawnbroker

Platoon

The Polar Express

The Preacher's Wife

The Program

Ramona and Beezus

The Replacement Killers

Rio

The Sandlot

Scary Movie 4

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Shaft

Shrek 2

The Skull

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sliver

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Star Trek: Generations

Step Up Revolution

The Sum of All Fears

That Thing You Do!

The Upside

Vanilla Sky

Virtuosity

Waiting to Exhale

War

Warriors of Virtue

What About Bob?

Where the Heart is

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn (Documentary Premiere)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Series Premiere)

Manifest (Season 3 Premiere)

The Moody's (Season 2 Finale)

Real Housewives of New York City (Season 12)

April 3

Hysterical (Series Premiere)

Blair Witch

April 5

Girl

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Season 1)

April 8

Home Economics (Series Premiere)

April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Season 2)

Rebel (Series Premiere)

The Standard

Stars Fell on Alabama

April 10

The Day I Became a God (Season 1)

Desierto

Knuckledust

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

April 15

Younger (Season 7 Premiere)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 10)

April 16

Fly Like A Girl

Songbird

April 17

Modern Persuasion

Thelma

April 20

Sasquatch (Documentary Series Premiere)

April 21

Cruel Summer (Series Premiere)

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World (Documentary Premiere)

April 23

The Place of No Words

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The 93rd Oscars

April 28

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 4 Premiere)

Arrival

April 30

The Judge

Here are the movies and shows leaving Hulu by the end of April.

April 27

Our Idiot Brother

April 30

50/50

9 to 5

Affliction

Article 99

Beloved

Bloody Sunday

Blow

Body of Evidence

Changing Lanes

Chato's Land

Cocktail

Cohen and Tate

Crimes of the Heart

Damien: Omen II

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Dukes of Hazzard

Escape from Alcatraz

Everything Must Go

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

From Hell

G.I. Jane

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Happy Tears

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hitman's Run

How Do You Know

The Hunting Party

The January Man

Jennifer 8

Jumping The Broom

The Last Waltz

Mad Max

Madea Goes To Jail

Mafia!

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Motel Hell

Mousehunt

My Best Friend's Girl

Never Back Down

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Only God Forgives

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Tides

The Replacement Killers

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shaft

The Shootist

Sideways

Strategic Air Command

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teresa's Tattoo

That Thing You Do!

Two Weeks

Waking Ned Devine

Walking Tall

Warriors of Virtue

What About Bob?

The Whole Nine Yards

Wonder Boys

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Young Adult