Barefoot Country Music Fest coming to Wildwood this summer

Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Lee Brice are just four of the 30-plus artists who will headline the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest that is set to take place this summer in Wildwood.

The music festival will be held Aug. 19-22 between Morey's Piers on the beach at the popular Jersey Shore destination, event organizers said.

“From the first moment we visited Wildwood, we knew we were home," Barefoot Country Music Fest organizer Rob Pedlow said. "We’re excited for the start of what we know will be a lifetime of great summers here; we’re not looking to be tourists, we want to be part of this community."

Other notable country music stars who are scheduled to appear on multiple stages that weekend include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Currington, Chris Lane and Ingrid Andress. More artists are expected to be added to the festival lineup as soon as later this week.

The festival will begin with a kickoff concert on opening night, headlined by Brice, which will honor first responders and the local community for welcoming the event to Wildwood.

Southern Entertainment, the production company behind Barefoot Country Music Fest, said that they will follow all federal and state COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event in order to "put on a safe and amazing show."

“It’s been a tough year but music always brings us all back together,” Barefoot Country Music Fest president Bob Durkin said. “The artists and Nashville are eager to get back to their fans and live music. Barefoot Country Music Fest, especially in its setting on the beautiful beach in Wildwood, is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year for them.”

Tickets for Barefoot Country Music Fest start as low as $49 and are going for as much as $1,499. The festival is offering three-day passes for general admission, as well as two separate VIP tiers. Payment plans are also available.

Tickets to the kickoff show on Aug. 19 are being sold separately for $39. However, attendees who purchase their festival tickets before May 14 will automatically receive free tickets to the opening night concert.

More info on how to buy tickets for Barefoot Country Music Fest can be found on the event's website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has all but shut down concerts for the past year, forcing musicians and venues to postpone or cancel performances.

But with restrictions easing and more people getting vaccinated, many artists and events spaces are preparing for shows to return in the near future.

The Firefly Music Festival is set to return to Delaware this September following a one-year hiatus.

The Wells Fargo Center has also scheduled a number of concerts at the arena over the next year. Among those slated to perform in South Philly include Eric Church, Genesis, Justin Bieber and My Chemical Romance.

New Jersey's outdoor gatherings limit will increase to 500 people next Monday and is expected to continue rising over the coming weeks.

Outdoor entertainment venues with at least 1,000 fixed seats, as well as outdoor carnivals and fairs, will be permitted to operate at 50% occupancy starting next Monday.