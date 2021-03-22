Kenny Chesney postpones Philly concert until 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic

No Shoes Nation will have to wait until next year to catch Kenny Chesney in Philadelphia.

The country music star has again pushed back his Chillaxifacation tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour —originally scheduled to hit the United States last summer — was set to kick off in May. It included a concert at Lincoln Financial Field on June 19.

"While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show," Chesney's touring group wrote in a statement posted to his website. "Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022."

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date. Customers who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance can request a refund.

"We have waited for so long, I can't play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn't be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters," Chesney said. "There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won't be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair."

Rescheduled tour dates will be unveiled soon. All stadiums that were slated to host Chesney this year will be included on his performance schedule in 2022.



But when the new tour dates are announced, there will be "a completely new show with a new name, new line-up, lots of new music and plenty of the songs people come to hear," Chesney's touring group said. Details are being finalized and will be revealed soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has all but shut down concerts for the past year, forcing musicians to postpone or cancel their scheduled performances.

Taylor Swift's "Lover Fest" shows that were scheduled for 2020 were called off indefinitely due to the public health crisis. But the singer said last month that they would not be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Currently, outdoor events cannot exceed 20% capacity in Philadelphia.