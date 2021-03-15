More Culture:

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for 'Folklore' as female artists dominate 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish were among the biggest winners at the 63rd annual ceremony Sunday night

By Pat Ralph
Taylor Swift has now won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards three times in her career.

It was a banner night for women at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Sunday, as female musicians came out on top in each of the "Big Four" categories.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for her eighth studio album, "Folklore." The Berks County native has 11 Grammy wins in her career, including three Album of the Year victories. Her first two wins came in 2010 for "Fearless" and in 2016 for "1989."

"We just want to thank the fans," Swift said after accepting the award. "You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are forever by this."


Released last year, "Folklore" was also nominated for Best Vocal Pop Album. Swift was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Cardigan," as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Exile."

Swift's six Grammy nominations this year were tied for the second-most with Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch.

Beyoncé made history Sunday night by setting the record for the most Grammy wins all-time of any female artist. The 39-year-old musician won four Grammys this year, giving her 28 victories for her career. She is tied with Quincy Jones for second-most all-time among all Grammy-winning artists.

Beyoncé's 2020 single "Black Parade" won Best R&B Performance. She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her duet with Megan Thee Stallion on "Savage."

Beyoncé came into this year's awards ceremony with the highest number of Grammy nominations at nine. Her total number of career nominations is 79, making Beyoncé the most-nominated female artist in Grammy historyAmong Beyoncé's other nominations included Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Black Parade."

Along with winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to win Best New Artist since 1999.

Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted," giving the 19-year-old musician seven Grammy Awards for her career. Eilish won Record of the Year for her smash hit "Bad Guy" in 2020.

"I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R. won Song of the Year. The 23-year-old artist has two Grammy victories on her resume.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the performances and appearances took place virtually across the country. Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah emceed the awards ceremony.

The Recording Academy pushed back the event from its originally-scheduled date of Jan. 31 to March 14 due to the public health crisis.

