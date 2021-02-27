Taylor Swift canceled her postponed 'Lover Fest' shows

Taylor Swift said that her Lover Fest shows that were postponed over the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be rescheduled.

The Bucks-county native took to social media Friday night and said the concerts celebrating her seventh studio album, Lover, will not be happening in 2021 due to the ongoing concern surrounding the virus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





Refunds were available since Swift first postponed the Lover Fest shows, and she said "many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule."



Swift had planned a small slate of big, festival-style shows in 2020. There were four shows scheduled in the U.S. — two in Inglewood, California and two in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

International festival dates were scheduled in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal, and Brazil, The RollingStone reported.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," she wrote. "I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

Ticket refunds for the show are being processed through Ticketmaster, Radio.com reported.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her song "Love Story" last week, and announced she will unveil a re-recording of the entire Fearless album in April.

She also released two studio albums in 2020 that hit the top of the charts: Folklore and Evermore.