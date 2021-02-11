More Culture:

February 11, 2021

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of hit song 'Love Story' at midnight Friday

The Pennsylvania native also will release a new version of her 'Fearless' album in April

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Love Story Fearless Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' will include six songs that didn't make the cut when the original album was released in 2008.

Taylor Swift is taking her fans back to when she first arrived on the music scene.

The 31-year-old songwriter will release a new version of her 2008 single "Love Story" at midnight Friday. Swift also will release a re-recorded version of her second studio album, "Fearless," on April 9.

"I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my 'Fearless' album," Swift wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined and has made me more determined to re-record all of my music," she continued. "I hope you'll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" will consist of 26 songs, including six tracks that did not make the original album.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift said on Good Morning America. "The full picture."

Though the re-recorded version of "Love Story" will not be out until Friday, a snippet of the re-imagined single appeared in a commercial for the dating site Match in December.

"Love Story" is one of six singles that was on the original "Fearless" album. The Berks County native wrote the song about a love interest who was not popular among her family and friends.

The hit song peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard charts and is still Swift's best-selling single to date.

Released in 2008, "Fearless" earned Swift her first Grammy Award for Album of the Year at the age of 20 years old. She was the youngest artist at the time to ever win Album of the Year. She has gone on to receive another nine Grammy Awards. 

"Fearless" was the best-selling album in 2009 and topped the U.S. Billboard charts for almost three months. It remains the most-awarded country music album of all-time.

The re-recorded version of "Fearless" can be pre-ordered on Swift's website.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Philadelphia Singles Berks County Songs Artists Albums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pros/cons of trading Wentz, his preferred destination and who's to blame
2_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Health Stories

Philly Pretzel Factory CEO wondered if he'd 'never be back to normal' after monthslong COVID-19 battle
Dan DiZio Philly Pretzel Factory 2

Higher Education

St. Joe's, USciences to explore merger of two Philly universities
St. Joe's USciences

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Photography

South Philly native makes history with Billie Eilish photoshoot for Vanity Fair cover
Billie Eilish vanity fair

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter
The Cabin at Independence Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved