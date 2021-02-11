Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of hit song 'Love Story' at midnight Friday

Taylor Swift is taking her fans back to when she first arrived on the music scene.

The 31-year-old songwriter will release a new version of her 2008 single "Love Story" at midnight Friday. Swift also will release a re-recorded version of her second studio album, "Fearless," on April 9.

"I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my 'Fearless' album," Swift wrote on Twitter on Thursday.



"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined and has made me more determined to re-record all of my music," she continued. "I hope you'll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" will consist of 26 songs, including six tracks that did not make the original album.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift said on Good Morning America. "The full picture."

Though the re-recorded version of "Love Story" will not be out until Friday, a snippet of the re-imagined single appeared in a commercial for the dating site Match in December.

"Love Story" is one of six singles that was on the original "Fearless" album. The Berks County native wrote the song about a love interest who was not popular among her family and friends.

The hit song peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard charts and is still Swift's best-selling single to date.

Released in 2008, "Fearless" earned Swift her first Grammy Award for Album of the Year at the age of 20 years old. She was the youngest artist at the time to ever win Album of the Year. She has gone on to receive another nine Grammy Awards.

"Fearless" was the best-selling album in 2009 and topped the U.S. Billboard charts for almost three months. It remains the most-awarded country music album of all-time.

The re-recorded version of "Fearless" can be pre-ordered on Swift's website.