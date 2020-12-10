More Culture:

December 10, 2020

Taylor Swift releasing surprise album, 'evermore,' in celebration of 31st birthday

The Berks County native says she 'just couldn't stop writing songs' after releasing 'folklore' earlier this year

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Evermore PA Images/SIPA USA

Taylor Swift's new album, 'evermore,' comes on the heels of its sister record, 'folklore,' released in July.

Taylor Swift shook the music world Thursday morning when she announced that her ninth studio album, "evermore," will be released at midnight Friday. 

The surprise album comes on the heels of its sister record, "folklore," which the Berks County native also released in surprise fashion in July.

The singer said she "just couldn't stop writing songs" after finishing "folklore," a mellow, folk album written during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. That album received widespread acclaim and collected five Grammy nominations

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," Swift tweeted. "We chose to wander deeper in."

A music video for "willow," one of the new songs, also will be released at midnight Friday. Swift said she will answer questions during a YouTube chat before the release.

"Evermore" comes two days before Swift’s 31st birthday, which she admitted served as inspiration.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," Swift tweeted. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

The album is intended to provide comfort for people who cannot spend the holiday season with family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift said. 

"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," Swift tweeted.

The standard album has 15 songs, but the deluxe edition has two bonus tracks. Bon Iver, who collaborated with Swift for the hit song "exile" on "folklore," returns on the new album's title track.

"Evermore" can be preordered here and will be available on streaming services. All digital downloads of the album will include a booklet with 16 photos, Swift said.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Philadelphia Records Berks County Singers Songs Artists Streaming Folklore Albums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Illness

Holiday COVID-19 surge puts Philly in 'extremely dangerous' spot, Farley says
Philly Holidays COVID

COVID-19

Group of Pennsylvania nursing home organizations suing Gov. Tom Wolf over missing coronavirus funds
nursing homes wolf lawsuit

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra to continue with all-virtual performances through June
philadelphia orchestra 2021 schedule.jpg

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved