Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'

It's safe to say Taylor Swift didn't sit idle when the coronavirus pandemic canceled her summer plans. The singer-songwriter wrote and recorded a new album that drops Friday at midnight — and it features some pretty impressive collaborations.

"Folklore," the Berks County native's eighth studio album, will sport 16 new and original songs. Eleven tracks were co-written or produced by Aaron Dessner of The National. Indie darling Bon Iver also co-wrote and performed with Swift on "Exile."

Additionally, songwriters William Bowery and Jack Antonoff also contributed to the album. The two previously worked with Swift on her last three albums: "1989," "Reputation," and "Lover."

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said on Thursday. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love you should just put it out in tho the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

Swift will kick off the album's release with the music video premiere of "Cardigan," which was written and directed by Swift. It will premiere at midnight.

The singer-songwriter also will release eight deluxe CDs and eight deluxe vinyl sets in honor of her eighth studio album. The deluxe copies will feature a bonus track called "The Lakes," and each edition will have a unique cover, artwork and photos. It will only be available through her website.

The tracklist for the new album can be found below.

"Folklore"