More Culture:

July 23, 2020

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Monmouth County native Max Ehrich

The celebrity couple shared the news on Instagram

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Engagements
Demi Lovato engagement Faye Sadou/PA Images/Sipa USA

Actor and New Jersey native Max Ehrich popped the question to singer Demi Lovato — and she said yes! The happy couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Pop singer Demi Lovato announced her engagement to New Jersey native Max Ehrich on Thursday. 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer told fans on Instagram that the former "Young and the Restless" actor had popped the question – and she said yes!

MORE: Malaysian restaurant Saté Kampar returns with another Philly pop-up | Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself," Lovato wrote of her fiancé. "And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you." 

View this post on Instagram

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on


Ehrich, 29, who grew up in Marlboro Township, Monmouth County, proposed to Lovato, 27, in Malibu, California. The proposal was documented by photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Lovato says was "hiding behind the rocks" on the beach in order to capture the entire event. The singer's diamond ring was designed by luxury jeweler Peter Marco, People Magazine reported.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," Ehrich wrote on Instagram. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby." 

It's not known how long the couple have been together, but they have been romantically-linked since March, according to multiple reports. The couple were first seen together after appearing in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's music video "Stuck with U."

The singer has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders, all of which the singer said was perpetuated by her "toxic" management team. She released "I Love Me" in March, her first single in nearly two years.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Engagements New Jersey Demi Lovato Engagement Rings Monmouth County California

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Bryce Harper for Phillies GM
Bryce-Harper_072320_usat

Activities

New Jersey allowing yoga, pilates and martial arts studios to resume operations
Yoga studios new jersey

Addiction

Smokers should begin cessation drugs, then decide when to quit
Smoking cessation guidelines

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' Miles Sanders poised for breakout season, could join 'elite tier' of fantasy RBs
010520MilesSanders

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved