Demi Lovato gets engaged to Monmouth County native Max Ehrich

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself," Lovato wrote of her fiancé. "And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you."





Ehrich, 29, who grew up in Marlboro Township, Monmouth County, proposed to Lovato, 27, in Malibu, California. The proposal was documented by photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Lovato says was "hiding behind the rocks" on the beach in order to capture the entire event. The singer's diamond ring was designed by luxury jeweler Peter Marco, People Magazine reported.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," Ehrich wrote on Instagram. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby."

It's not known how long the couple have been together, but they have been romantically-linked since March, according to multiple reports. The couple were first seen together after appearing in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's music video "Stuck with U."

The singer has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders, all of which the singer said was perpetuated by her "toxic" management team. She released "I Love Me" in March, her first single in nearly two years.