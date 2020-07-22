More Events:

July 22, 2020

Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer

New Jersey's Beach Plum Farm is behind the colorful arrangements

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Flowers Cape May
Cape May flower displays Courtesy of/Jessica Orlowicz

Cape May's 62-acre Beach Plum Farm is spreading joy this summer with its pop-up flower displays through the Jersey Shore town. The first one to appear features fresh sunflowers.

If you're in Cape May, New Jersey over the next few weeks, be on the lookout for beautiful flower displays from Beach Plum Farm.

A sidewalk arrangement of freshly cut sunflowers from the farm appeared near Congress Hall on Wednesday morning. It's the first in a series of pop-ups this summer. Beach Plum Farm is planning additional surprise flower displays around Cape May at undisclosed locations.

RELATED: Three movies will be screened for free at pop-up drive-in theater in Philly | Sansom Street Surf Club from Mission Taqueria opens in Center City

Cape May flower displaysCourtesy of/Jessica Orlowicz

Beach Plum Farm surprised the community with its first 'flower flash' sidewalk display on Wednesday, July 22.

Those who find the displays and take pictures can help others locate the flowers by using #BPFFlowerPower to label their snaps on Instagram.

Just as the pop-up rainbow balloons brought a smile to Philadelphians during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, these surprise flower displays at the Shore provide a pick-me-up to passersby.

The 62-acre Beach Plum Farm is located less than two miles from Cape May's historic downtown and has been providing food to Cape May restaurants since 2008. The Ebbitt Room, Blue Pig Tavern, Rusty Nail, The Boiler Room, Louisa's Cafe and Exit Zero Filling Station are all served by the farm.

