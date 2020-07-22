Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer

July 22, 2020
If you're in Cape May, New Jersey over the next few weeks, be on the lookout for beautiful flower displays from Beach Plum Farm.
A sidewalk arrangement of freshly cut sunflowers from the farm appeared near Congress Hall on Wednesday morning. It's the first in a series of pop-ups this summer. Beach Plum Farm is planning additional surprise flower displays around Cape May at undisclosed locations.
Just as the pop-up rainbow balloons brought a smile to Philadelphians during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, these surprise flower displays at the Shore provide a pick-me-up to passersby.
The 62-acre Beach Plum Farm is located less than two miles from Cape May's historic downtown and has been providing food to Cape May restaurants since 2008. The Ebbitt Room, Blue Pig Tavern, Rusty Nail, The Boiler Room, Louisa's Cafe and Exit Zero Filling Station are all served by the farm.
