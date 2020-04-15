More Culture:

April 15, 2020

Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia

Florescio Events is bringing color to the neighborhood during the COVID-19 crisis and sharing the feel-good content on Instagram

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fairmount Balloons
Rainbow balloons Fairmount sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

Local business Florescio Events is brining color and cheer to Fairmount in Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic by filling the neighborhood with rainbow balloons.

If you need a reason to smile while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, check out the Instagram hashtags #ColoringPhillyWithHope and #ColorPhillyWithHope.

Rainbow balloon garlands have been popping up on the railings and windowsills of homes throughout Fairmount thanks to local business Florescio Events, owned by Jace Florescio, and pictures of the multicolor designs with those hashtags are filling social media.

RELATED: Philly woman films 'Pizza Groundhog' munching a slice in Brewerytown

The balloon artist's cheerful work even caught the attention of luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, which published a feature on the neighborhood's rainbow balloons.

Each garland is $40 and includes around 50 balloons. On its website, Florescio Events states that it uses latex balloons that are 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly.

On one street in the neighborhood, a generous neighbor bought balloons for the entire block.

"Currently, Florescio has a 20-per-day max, and is only delivering outside of Fairmount in select cases, like when she receives a particularly special or sentimental request," according to Condé Nast Traveler.

If you live in Fairmount and haven't seen the rainbow balloons yet, maybe get some outdoor exercise and try to find them all.

For those who live outside the neighborhood, you can turn to Instagram for some feel-good content during the coronavirus pandemic.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fairmount Balloons Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus Instagram Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (40-31)
Philly-Rank-40_041320

Government

Philly makes urgent request to Congress for PPE, rapid COVID-19 testing
Kenney Pelose PPE COVID-19

Illness

Continued decrease in rate of COVID-19 cases doubling across New Jersey ‘a cause of hope,’ Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey infection rate coronavirus

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Al Horford trade options, Donovan Mitchell, Final Fantasy VII and pizza debates
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Books

Amazon editors pick Best Books of the Month for April
Amazon's Books Of The Month April

Entertainment

ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' will feature Ariana Grande, John Stamos and other celebs
ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong'

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved