Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia

If you need a reason to smile while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, check out the Instagram hashtags #ColoringPhillyWithHope and #ColorPhillyWithHope.

Rainbow balloon garlands have been popping up on the railings and windowsills of homes throughout Fairmount thanks to local business Florescio Events, owned by Jace Florescio, and pictures of the multicolor designs with those hashtags are filling social media.

The balloon artist's cheerful work even caught the attention of luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, which published a feature on the neighborhood's rainbow balloons.

Each garland is $40 and includes around 50 balloons. On its website, Florescio Events states that it uses latex balloons that are 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly.

On one street in the neighborhood, a generous neighbor bought balloons for the entire block.

"Currently, Florescio has a 20-per-day max, and is only delivering outside of Fairmount in select cases, like when she receives a particularly special or sentimental request," according to Condé Nast Traveler.

If you live in Fairmount and haven't seen the rainbow balloons yet, maybe get some outdoor exercise and try to find them all.

For those who live outside the neighborhood, you can turn to Instagram for some feel-good content during the coronavirus pandemic.



