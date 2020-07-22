Malaysian restaurant Saté Kampar returns with another Philly pop-up

The team behind Saté Kampar is hosting another pop-up following the closure of the popular Malaysian restaurant in South Philadelphia.

Chef Ange Branca is doing a kitchen takeover at The Goat in Center City after having held a similar pop-up earlier this year at East Passyunk's Bok Bar.

Saté Kampar closed in May due a lease issue complicated by the COVID-19 crisis.

The pop-up at The Goat opened last Wednesday and will continue through the end of the summer, Philly Mag reported. Many of the beloved Malaysian street food items on Saté Kampar's former menu are available.

They include the Ramly Burger, a Malaysian street-style patty wrapped in an omelet sandwich, and Nasi Kerabu, a blue rice salad with edible flowers and coconut flakes. Popular sides like curry fries, sambal wings and achat, a marinated pickle dish, also are available.



Saté dishes, which were Saté Kampar's specialty, are not offered because The Goat's kitchen lacks a grill.



The Goat, located at 1907 Sansom St. is open for online takeout, walk-up orders and limited outdoor dining. Current hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Tuesday, when the restaurant is closed. The kitchen is open from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.



Kitchen staff is limited due to social distancing measures enforced in-house. Indoor dining is currently prohibited in Philadelphia.

Due to the popularity of the Bok Bar takeover, which sold out, Saté Kampar's residency at The Goat likely will be busy.



Branca has said that Saté Kampar is currently looking for a new location for the restaurant. They've started a GoFundMe to help cover costs for a new location.