David Schwimmer tells Jimmy Fallon that 'Friends' reunion is coming soon

Fans of the '90s hit sitcom "Friends" may not have to wait too much longer for the cast's highly-anticipated reunion. David Schwimmer discussed the reunion special while visiting Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Monday.

The special, which was scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in May, was delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old actor said taping for the special is slated for later this summer but everything remains up in the air due to health concerns.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August,” Schwimmer told Fallon. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see (for) another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if it’s not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

