Open at last, The Breakfast Den mixes Vietnamese, American cuisine

The Breakfast Den, a new Vietnamese and American restaurant, was expected to open months ago. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing owner Huyen Thai Dinh to wait to swing open its doors.



The Center City restaurant recently held its soft opening. Breakfast and lunch dishes are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Monday.

The restaurant is located at 15th and South streets in the former space of Little Spoon Cafe, which closed last fall.



For now, the business is only open for takeout. The Breakfast Den plans to add outdoor dining soon and, eventually, an enclosed patio space, Dinh told Eater Philly.

Menu options range from traditional American breakfast staples, like sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches, to items with a twist – like pancakes filled with bacon.

The Vietnamese offerings include breakfast favorites like Banh Mi, sandwiches served on French baguettes and Chao Ga, a Vietnamese chicken rice porridge. Other traditional options, like cabbage slaw, egg rolls and rice papers, can be added to bowls and salads.

Vietnamese coffee, a drip-style iced coffee often made with sweetened condensed milk, also is on the menu.

Dinh grew up in West Philadelphia and has experience working at breakfast restaurant OP Cafe in Santa Monica, CA.

View the complete Breakfast Den soft opening menu here.