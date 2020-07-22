More Culture:

July 22, 2020

Open at last, The Breakfast Den mixes Vietnamese, American cuisine

Bahn Mi, Vietnamese coffee among items available for takeout

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Openings
Vietnamese restaurant philadelphia open Google/Street View

The Breakfast Den, a new brunch spot in Center City, is serving Vietnamese and American takeout options in the former space of Little Spoon Cafe.

The Breakfast Den, a new Vietnamese and American restaurant, was expected to open months ago. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing owner Huyen Thai Dinh to wait to swing open its doors. 

The Center City restaurant recently held its soft opening. Breakfast and lunch dishes are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Monday. 

The restaurant is located at 15th and South streets in the former space of Little Spoon Cafe, which closed last fall. 

For now, the business is only open for takeout. The Breakfast Den plans to add outdoor dining soon and, eventually, an enclosed patio space, Dinh told Eater Philly.

Menu options range from traditional American breakfast staples, like sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches, to items with a twist – like pancakes filled with bacon. 

The Vietnamese offerings include breakfast favorites like Banh Mi, sandwiches served on French baguettes and Chao Ga, a Vietnamese chicken rice porridge. Other traditional options, like cabbage slaw, egg rolls and rice papers, can be added to bowls and salads.

Vietnamese coffee, a drip-style iced coffee often made with sweetened condensed milk, also is on the menu.

Dinh grew up in West Philadelphia and has experience working at breakfast restaurant OP Cafe in Santa Monica, CA.

View the complete Breakfast Den soft opening menu here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Openings Philadelphia Center City Delivery Food South Street Takeout

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What will Al Horford's role for Sixers look like in Orlando?
Embiid-Horford_072220_usat

Controversies

Bloomsburg Fair denies transphobic motive for dunk tank with Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine impersonator
Rachel Levine Bloomsburg Fair

Prevention

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early results
Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Yes or no on Devonta Freeman, and who will be in the next round of cuts?
072220DevontaFreeman

NBA

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle starts YouTube series documenting life inside NBA bubble
USATSI_14102089.jpg

Flowers

Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer
Cape May flower displays

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved