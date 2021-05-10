More Culture:

May 10, 2021

Netflix drops trailer for 'Fatherhood' starring Kevin Hart

The movie will be released June 18 — two days before Father's Day

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Kevin Hart plays a widower who is responsible for raising his only daughter in the movie 'Fatherhood,' which will be available June 18 on Netflix.

Kevin Hart will appear in a role that is very different than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the comedian over the years. 

Netflix released the trailer Monday for Hart's next project, the comedy-drama film "Fatherhood," and the preview gives fans a glimpse into the serious acting chops that Hart will flex.

The movie tells the story of a widower, played by Hart, who is dealing "with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers" as he raises his only daughter by himself, according to its Netflix description.

The film is an adaptation of the 2011 book "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love" by Matthew Logelin. The memoir is about the author's experience of losing his wife after she gave birth to their only child.

Hart joined the film's cast in 2019, according to Variety. The North Philly native is also a producer on the project, and his production company HartBeat Productions is involved.

The cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Alfre Woodard, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser. Paul Weitz, who worked on hit movies like "American Pie" and "About a Boy," is the film's director.

Columbia Pictures and Higher Ground Productions, the production company founded by the Obamas, are involved with the project too.

"Fatherhood" will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 18, just two days before Father's Day. 

The movie's scheduled release date had been moved several times. The film was most recently expected to come out in April. However, the movie was pushed back in March after Sony Pictures licensed the film to Netflix, according to Deadline.

"Fatherhood" is the latest production featuring Hart that will be available on Netflix.

Hart's latest stand-up comedy special, "Zero F**** Given," premiered in November. It was his sixth on the streaming platform.

Two years ago, Netflix released Hart's stand-up comedy special "Irresponsible," the docuseries "Kevin Hart: Don't F*** This Up" — which chronicled Hart's personal life — and the kid-friendly special "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History." 

The 41-year-old Hart also has signed on to an unnamed limited drama series with the streaming service.

