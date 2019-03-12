More Culture:

March 12, 2019

Kevin Hart's first Netflix special 'Irresponsible' drops next month

By Emily Rolen
Netflix Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart - SIPA JC Olivera/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 11, 2017, in Hollywood.

Kevin Hart is still booking gigs, despite a year already ridden with controversy. 

The comedian announced on Tuesday his first Netflix comedy special "Irresponsible" will be released on April 2.

RELATED: An Oscars statue of Kevin Hart holding a rainbow flag popped up near Dolby Theatre

It was taped during a sold-out show at the 02 Arena in London during his recent "Irresponsible Tour" and is full of “his friends, family, travel … and a year filled with irresponsible behavior," according to Vulture.

The short teaser he put on Twitter didn't provide much else detail. 

Hart made a ton of headlines this year after his Oscar hosting gig didn't pan out due to some old, homophobic tweets resurfacing. He may have made matters worse by refusing to apologize, then going on an apology tour, and then refusing to host the show. We'll see if he addresses the issue at all during the taped set. 

But it looks like the comedian is certainly staying busy. He was filming the "Jumanji" sequel with Dwayne Johnson earlier this year, will star in a live-action "Monopoly" film, and booked two other films, too.

Hart also finally saw the release of "The Upside," which was filmed in Philadelphia and co-stars Bryan Cranston. By the end of February, "The Upside" had earned more than $100 million at the box office.

