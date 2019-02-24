More Culture:

February 24, 2019

An Oscars statue of Kevin Hart holding a rainbow flag popped up near Dolby Theatre

An L.A.-based street artist titled the statue "Hollow Apology"

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Oscars
Kevin Hart oscars Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Philly native Kevin Hart is seen here in attendance at a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game in Boston in May 2018. Hart, after reconsidering his decision not to host the 2019 Oscars amid controversy, says he will not host the award show.

Kevin Hart may not show his face at the Oscars on Sunday, but it looks like that wasn't entirely his choice.

On Friday a gold statue of the Philly comedian popped up right near the Dolby Theatre, where the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m., looking like an Oscar and holding a pride flag. 

OSCARS CONTENT: Live Oscars updates: Fab, disastrous, and everything in between

Hart initially signed on to host the 91st annual Academy Awards but later resigned after homophobic tweets resurfaced online. The Academy was apparently "blindsided" when  Hart resigned and nearly refused to apologize for the tweets, saying "I've addressed this several times. ... I've spoken on it, I've said where the rights and wrongs were."

He eventually *did* apologize in front of Ellen DeGeneres and has tried to move on from the situation — but not everyone has.

The statue's creator, the L.A.-based street artist Plastic Jesus, titled the piece "Hollow Apology." It's sitting near the Dolby Theatre, where the event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

OSCARS CONTENT: An Oscars drinking game, based on all the planning drama

"Over the past decades most countries have made great inroads fighting homophobia and hate, however the current divisive rhetoric seems to have taken us back to the 1970’s," the artist posted on Instagram. "So much of the Entertainment industry output comes from LGBTQ Individuals we should be celebrating it and not creating a hateful environment."

As of Sunday around 10:45 a.m., Plastic Jesus had removed the initial post from Instagram.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Oscars Philadelphia LGBTQ Kevin Hart Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Racism

Number of hate groups in U.S. is at four-year high, and 10 are based in Philadelphia
KKK Bridesburg

Weekend

Things to do Feb. 23-24 in Philly: parties, family-friendly fun and more
Carroll - Reading Terminal Market

Eagles

NFL awards 2019 compensatory picks; Eagles collect a pair
022219TreyBurton

Odd News

This Instagram account documents very specific Honda CR-Vs around Philly
Honda CR-V Instagram

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved