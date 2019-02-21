Live Oscars updates: Fab, disastrous, and everything in between

We are live tonight, covering what could potentially be the biggest disaster of the season. The 91st Annual Academy Awards airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. with live red carpet coverage already underway.

The list of controversies that have plagued this year's Academy Awards have been rather unforgiving. From attempting to add a popular film category with no luck to announcing the show was going host-less, this year's award show is currently under a microscope.



This might just be a complete and total train wreck, à la the 1989 61st Academy Awards, or, hey, maybe it’ll be the best Academy Awards ever. Guess we’ll find out soon enough.



So far the red carpet has been a tapestry of color with many ladies, including Oscar-nominated Melissa McCarthy, wearing suits. The pink on the red carpet just keeps growing, from Helen Mirren to Gemma Chan. It's hard not to escape it, and I have to say, as someone who is pretty partial to all things pink, it actually looks pretty amazing. #PinkForever

Update [7:55 p.m.]: The red carpet has bid adieu and the actually awards ceremony is about to begin. Best dressed is a bit of toss up for me between Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Helen Mirren. All look absolutely stunning, but it might be Gaga's 120-something carat necklace that truly stole the show. (Like, dang.)

Update [8:00 p.m.]: Queen opened the show, and I have to say, it was a pretty great performance. Though I'm just glad to see the Oscars didn't start the show with a musical number starring Rob Lowe and some actress dressed as Snow White again.

Update [8:11 p.m.]: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph delivered the opening monologue and it was everything I could have ever wanted.

Update [8:23 p.m.]: So far, Regina King has won an Oscar for best supporting actress (deservedly so), and "Free Solo" won for best documentary. ("Free Solo" may or may not have said some words they shouldn't have used.)

Update [8:31 p.m.]: "Black Panther" wins for best costume, making Ruth E. Carter the first African American to win for best costume design. (Also, Melissa McCarthy is never not amazing.)

Update [8:43 p.m.]: "Black Panther" wins again for production design. Tyler Perry then fired some serious shots at the Oscars for almost cutting the cinematography category from the broadcast. (Yes, more of this please. Let's turn this night into an Oscars roast.)

Update [9:00 p.m.]: "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins both best sound mixing and sound editing. (So, I take back what I said from before. Maybe Queen is best dressed? Those are some serious velvet suits.)

Update [9:08 p.m.]: "Roma" wins its second Oscar of the night. This is the first time Mexico has won for best foreign language film. Keegan-Michael Key then flew into the event like a Mary Poppins we didn't even know we needed.

Update [9:20 p.m.]: "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins again for best film editing. This was another category the Academy almost cut from the broadcast - because, you know, it's so easy to cut film down to the right microseconds without comprising quality. NBD.

Update [9:39 p.m.]: Kacey Musgraves presents an almost-cut-from-broadcast best song nominee performance for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." (And somehow did it so flawlessly despite the fact she was being eaten alive by her dress.)

Update [9:43 p.m.]: We are not worthy! Mike Myers and Dana Carvey together again? That may have been my favorite moment of the Oscars so far.

Update [9:49 p.m.]: "I'm not crying because on my period or anything." No other speech can top this acceptance speech.

Update [10:02 p.m.]: Wow, Philly native Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga absolutely killed it in their performance of "Shallow." It was raw and moving in all the right ways. (Though fans who speculate the two are in love definitely have more to speculate with. Seriously, did you see the look those two gave each other? Just sayin'.)

Below are Twitter updates from local and national fashion and entertainment trend spotters and influencers. Scroll past for a listing of all the nominees and winners.





The 91st Annual Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird

“Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson

“Mirai,” Mamoru Hosoda

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Animated Short

“Animal Behaviour,” Alison Snowden, David Fine

“Bao,” Domee Shi

“Late Afternoon,” Louise Bagnall

“One Small Step,” Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

“Weekends,” Trevor Jimenez

Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

“First Reformed,” Paul Schrader

“Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice,” Adam McKay

Cinematography

"Cold War," Łukasz Żal

"The Favourite," Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away," Caleb Deschanel

"Roma," Alfonso Cuarón

"A Star is Born," Matthew Libatique

Best Documentary Feature

“Free Solo,” Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” RaMell Ross

“Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu

“Of Fathers and Sons,” Talal Derki

“RBG,” Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Black Sheep,” Ed Perkins

“End Game,” Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

“Lifeboat,” Skye Fitzgerald

“A Night at the Garden,” Marshall Curry

“Period. End of Sentence.,” Rayka Zehtabchi

Best Live Action Short Film

“Detainment,” Vincent Lambe

“Fauve,” Jeremy Comte

“Marguerite,” Marianne Farley

“Mother,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

“Skin,” Guy Nattiv

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Film Editing

“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Sound Editing

“Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst

“First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

“Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Production Design

“Black Panther,” Hannah Beachler

“First Man,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“Mary Poppins Returns,” John Myhre, Gordon Sim

“Roma,” Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

Original Score

“BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Original Song

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG” by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

Makeup and Hair

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Costume Design

“Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.