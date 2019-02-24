More Culture:

February 24, 2019

All the looks you missed on the Oscars red carpet

The famous and fashionable on the Academy's red carpet

By PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Oscars
Christian Bale Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Christian Bale arrives with his wife Sibi Blazic arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Few red carpets can equal the Oscars and this year's didn't disappoint. 

Here are some of the key looks from the 91st Academy Awards. 

Bradley CooperDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Gloria Campano, from left, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Danai GuriraDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Danai Gurira arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Tina FeyDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Tina Fey at the 91 Annual Academy Awards.



Constance WuDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Constance Wu arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


AwkwafinaDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Awkwafina arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Maya RudolphDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Maya Rudolph arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Chadwick BosemanRobert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre giving the crowd the Wakanda Forever salute.

Ashley GrahamDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Ashley Graham arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Amy AdamsDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Adam LambertDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Adam Lambert arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre where he performed with rock legend Queen.


Spike LeeDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Spike Lee wins his first Oscar for his screenplay for BlacKkKlansman


Emma StoneDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Emma Stone at the Oscars.


Jason MomoaDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Jason Momoa, left and Lisa Bonet arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Roma at OscarsDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, left and Marina de Tavira arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Billy PorterDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Tessa ThompsonDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Regina KingDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Regina King arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


Close and McCarthy Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Oscar nominees Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy compare couture before the 91st Annual Academy Awards.


Lady GagaDan MacMedan/USA Today Network

Lady Gaga arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.


