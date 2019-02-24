All the looks you missed on the Oscars red carpet

Few red carpets can equal the Oscars and this year's didn't disappoint.
Here are some of the key looks from the 91st Academy Awards.
Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network
Gloria Campano, from left, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Danai Gurira arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Tina Fey at the 91 Annual Academy Awards.
Constance Wu arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Awkwafina arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Maya Rudolph arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre giving the crowd the Wakanda Forever salute.
Ashley Graham arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Adam Lambert arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre where he performed with rock legend Queen.
Spike Lee wins his first Oscar for his screenplay for BlacKkKlansman
Emma Stone at the Oscars.
Jason Momoa, left and Lisa Bonet arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, left and Marina de Tavira arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Tessa Thompson arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Regina King arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Oscar nominees Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy compare couture before the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.