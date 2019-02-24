All the looks you missed on the Oscars red carpet

Few red carpets can equal the Oscars and this year's didn't disappoint.

Here are some of the key looks from the 91st Academy Awards.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Gloria Campano, from left, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Danai Gurira arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Tina Fey at the 91 Annual Academy Awards.





Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Constance Wu arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Awkwafina arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Maya Rudolph arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre giving the crowd the Wakanda Forever salute.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Ashley Graham arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Adam Lambert arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre where he performed with rock legend Queen.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Spike Lee wins his first Oscar for his screenplay for BlacKkKlansman

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Emma Stone at the Oscars.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Jason Momoa, left and Lisa Bonet arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, left and Marina de Tavira arrive at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Tessa Thompson arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan/USA Today Network Regina King arrives at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network Oscar nominees Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy compare couture before the 91st Annual Academy Awards.