People call out Kevin Hart after he deletes homophobic tweet

Just after Kevin Hart was selected to host the Oscars ceremony in February, he deleted a tweet.

But now, people on social media are taking notice of some of Hart's other older tweets that he might have forgotten to delete, some of which notably include homophobic slurs like "fag," "no homo," and "gay face."

The Philadelphia native and experienced comedian was selected to host the 2019 Oscars on Tuesday. Shortly after, he deleted a 2011 tweet.

"Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay,'" the tweet, which Hart deleted sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, read.

Now, he's being called out for what he's said — and not just on Twitter.



In "Oscars host Kevin Hart's homophobia is no laughing matter," The Guardian's Benjamin Lee questioned the Academy's choice, amid its desperate attempt to show "a more inclusive side," Lee wrote:

"Calling someone a 'fat faced fag,' comparing a profile picture to a 'gay bill board for AIDS' and using the term 'no homo' to frequently remind us of his superior heterosexuality. If he’s even made to comment on any of this, I imagine he will use his youth as an excuse but the tweets in question were sent in his early 30s, quite clearly old enough to know the difference between right and bigoted."

Lee also points out Hart's anti-gay attitude in his 2010 standup, in a 2015 profile with Rolling Stone, and that he turned down a role in 2008 because the character was gay.

During the standup bit, Hart says one of his biggest fears is his son "growing up and being gay."

"Keep in mind, I'm not homophobic," Hart said. "I have nothing against gay people. Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will."

By Thursday afternoon, Hart had yet to comment on the tweets.



