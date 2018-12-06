Golden Globe nominations: Bradley Cooper, 'The Favourite,' Donald Glover, and more

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe awards were announced on Thursday with only a few surprises.

The announcement, made live at the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, comes right after actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg were selected as hosts of the the awards show. The show is set to air live Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Most of the nominations are not surprising. The top film nominees were "Vice" with six nominations and then "The Favourite," "Green Book," and "A Star is Born," all with five each.

Jenkintown-native Bradley Cooper was nominated for best director for his directorial debut with "A Star is Born." He's also in the running for best actor for his as the musically talented by emotionally tormented Jack in the same film.

Other notable Golden Globe nominations include a nod to "Black Panther," which clinched the first-ever nomination for best picture for Marvel Studios. Donald Glover also secured a nomination for best performance by an actor in a comedy TV series for his breakout hit "Atlanta," which is currently in production for Season 3.

Leading lady and leading man Emily Blunt and Lin-Manual Miranda were each nominated for best actress and best actor for their roles in "Mary Poppins Returns." The film was also nominated for a Golden Globe for best original score and best motion picture.

Here's a full list of the Golden Globe nominees in some of the other big-ticket categories.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"Black Panther"

"Blackkklansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star is Born"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen “Green Book”

Robert Redford “The Old Man & the Gun”

John C. Reilly “Stan & Ollie”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper "A Star is Born"

Willem Dafoe "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington "Blackkklansman"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron "Tully"

Constance Wu "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close "The Wife"

Lady Gaga "A Star is Born"

Nicole Kidman "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike "A Private War"

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams "Vice"

Claire Foy "First Man"

Regina King "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz "The Favourite"

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali "Green Book"

Timothee Chalamet "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver "Blackkklansman"

Richard E. Grant "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell "Vice"

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper

Alfonso Cuaron

Peter Farrelly

Spike Lee

Adam McKay

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

"All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh in "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies" by Dolly Parton, Linda Perry in "Dumplin'"

"Requiem for a Private War" by Annie Lennox in "A Private War"

"Revelation" by Troye Sivan, Jónsi, Jon Thor Birgisson, and Brett McLaughlin in "Boy Erased"

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt in "A Star is Born"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Television Series — Drama

"The Americans" (FX)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Homecoming" (Prime Video)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Pose" (FX)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing "Will & Grace"

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts "Homecoming"

Keri Russell "The Americans"

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen "Who Is America?"

Jim Carrey "Kidding"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

Bill Hader "Barry"

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman "Ozark"

Stephan James "Homecoming"

Richard Madden "Bodyguard"

Billy Porter "Pose"

Matthew Rhys "The Americans"

Here's the complete full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominees from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.