Golden Globe nominations: Bradley Cooper, 'The Favourite,' Donald Glover, and more

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe awards were announced on Thursday with only a few surprises.
The announcement, made live at the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, comes right after actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg were selected as hosts of the the awards show. The show is set to air live Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Most of the nominations are not surprising. The top film nominees were "Vice" with six nominations and then "The Favourite," "Green Book," and "A Star is Born," all with five each.
Jenkintown-native Bradley Cooper was nominated for best director for his directorial debut with "A Star is Born." He's also in the running for best actor for his as the musically talented by emotionally tormented Jack in the same film.
Other notable Golden Globe nominations include a nod to "Black Panther," which clinched the first-ever nomination for best picture for Marvel Studios. Donald Glover also secured a nomination for best performance by an actor in a comedy TV series for his breakout hit "Atlanta," which is currently in production for Season 3.
Leading lady and leading man Emily Blunt and Lin-Manual Miranda were each nominated for best actress and best actor for their roles in "Mary Poppins Returns." The film was also nominated for a Golden Globe for best original score and best motion picture.
Here's a full list of the Golden Globe nominees in some of the other big-ticket categories.
"Black Panther"
"Blackkklansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"A Star is Born"
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Vice"
Christian Bale “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen “Green Book”
Robert Redford “The Old Man & the Gun”
John C. Reilly “Stan & Ollie”
Bradley Cooper "A Star is Born"
Willem Dafoe "At Eternity's Gate"
Lucas Hedges "Boy Erased"
Rami Malek "Bohemian Rhapsody"
John David Washington "Blackkklansman"
Emily Blunt "Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman "The Favourite"
Elsie Fisher "Eighth Grade"
Charlize Theron "Tully"
Constance Wu "Crazy Rich Asians"
Glenn Close "The Wife"
Lady Gaga "A Star is Born"
Nicole Kidman "Destroyer"
Melissa McCarthy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Rosamund Pike "A Private War"
Amy Adams "Vice"
Claire Foy "First Man"
Regina King "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz "The Favourite"
Mahershala Ali "Green Book"
Timothee Chalamet "Beautiful Boy"
Adam Driver "Blackkklansman"
Richard E. Grant "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell "Vice"
Bradley Cooper
Alfonso Cuaron
Peter Farrelly
Spike Lee
Adam McKay
"All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh in "Black Panther"
"Girl in the Movies" by Dolly Parton, Linda Perry in "Dumplin'"
"Requiem for a Private War" by Annie Lennox in "A Private War"
"Revelation" by Troye Sivan, Jónsi, Jon Thor Birgisson, and Brett McLaughlin in "Boy Erased"
"Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt in "A Star is Born"
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Kidding” (Showtime)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
"The Americans" (FX)
"Bodyguard" (Netflix)
"Homecoming" (Prime Video)
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"Pose" (FX)
Kristen Bell "The Good Place"
Candice Bergen "Murphy Brown"
Alison Brie "Glow"
Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Debra Messing "Will & Grace"
Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"
Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh "Killing Eve"
Julia Roberts "Homecoming"
Keri Russell "The Americans"
Sasha Baron Cohen "Who Is America?"
Jim Carrey "Kidding"
Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
Bill Hader "Barry"
Jason Bateman "Ozark"
Stephan James "Homecoming"
Richard Madden "Bodyguard"
Billy Porter "Pose"
Matthew Rhys "The Americans"
Here's the complete full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominees from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
