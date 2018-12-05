How to find your favorite Christmas movies if you missed them on TV

We're just getting into the meat of the holiday season, which means traditions, and holiday movies.

Folks live increasingly on-the-go lives in 2018, which can make finding time to watch movies during their scheduled television run times nearly impossible. But that's okay, because streaming is a thing that people do now.

Most Christmas movies are unfortunately paid-only streaming because the rights were bought up long ago by legacy television networks, making free streaming next to impossible.

A few are included in Hulu subscriptions. Netflix – because of its commitment to original content (even original Christmas content) over streaming crowd-pleasers and classics – is virtually nonexistent in the classic holiday movie streaming game. Though, feel free to browse what the service is offering this season with these handy Netflix Christmas content hacks.

We tried to compile a list of the big hits.

Without further ado, here's our clickable Christmas movie guide:

The Santa Clause

Amazon Prime Video | YouTube Video | iTunes

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Amazon

A Christmas Story

Amazon Prime Video | iTunes | YouTube | Vudu

Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Vudu

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

Elf

Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Hulu | Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

Home Alone

Hulu | Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Amazon | Vudu

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hulu | Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

The Polar Express

Amazon Prime Video | YouTube | iTunes | Vudu

Frosty The Snowman

Amazon Prime Video | Vudu

The Year Without A Santa Claus

Amazon Prime Video

