Netflix has secret codes that unlock hidden Christmas movies

This one is for the Christmas and holiday neurotics out there.

We've uncovered a Netflix secret that will let you get your hands on the seasonal movies you crave as early as November this year.

Netflix actually has thousands of codes you can use to browse new genres available for streaming. Most of them aren't readily available on the U.S. site's general menu, so knowing these codes unlocks a ton of binge-able content. You're welcome.

And this secret certainly applies to Christmas movies. The secret codes that unlock new categories of festive movies have started to circulate online, so we'll teach you how to use them.

First, type this URL into your browser: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTCODE.

That last part is a place holder for each genre-specific code. The different codes change what movie titles are filtered into your results. Just put that code in place of "INSERTCODE" in the URL, and voila!

Here are a list of codes sorted by age, year, country and theme. They might even help you expand your Christmas movie traditions. Enjoy!

Christmas Children & Family Films: 1474017

Romantic Christmas Films: 1394527

Family-friendly Christmas Films: 1394522

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12: 1477206

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films: 1475066

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7: 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s: 1476024

British Christmas Children & Family Films: 1527064

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10: 1477204

European Christmas Children & Family Films: 1527063

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films: 1721544

Oh, and if you're watching from a smart TV, all you have to do is type in these exact categories into the search bar.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.