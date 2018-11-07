Freeform releases 25 Days of Christmas movie schedule

Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas" endless seasonal movie marathon schedule was officially released on Wednesday.

The lineup features some classic holiday favorites, like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as some new Freeform premieres, the most notable being Life Size 2, starring Tyra Banks.

Admittedly, the list strays from classic Christmas tales and features a few odd choices (The Lion King III on Christmas day?). But I guess I'll let it slide.

This year, the network also extended the lineup an entire month before the 25 Days called "Kickoff to Christmas." That started on Nov. 1. You can browse the rest of November schedule here.

Overboard? Yes. Will I be watching? Probably.

Here's the entire daily schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 1

• 7 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• 9:05 a.m. Home Alone 3

• 11:10 a.m. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

• 1:15 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 3:20 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 7:35 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m. Life-Size

Sunday, Dec. 2

• 7 a.m. Home Alone 3

• 9 a.m. Eight Crazy Nights

• 11 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 1:05 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 2:35 p.m. Life-Size

• 4:40 The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9 p.m. Life-Size 2 (Network Television Premiere)

• 11 p.m.The Holiday

Monday, Dec. 3

• 7 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 8:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 9 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m. The Truth About Christmas

• 2:10 p.m.he Holiday

• 5:25 p.m. Life-Size 2

• 7:25 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 9:30 Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)

• 12 a.m. The Family Stone

Tuesday, Dec. 4

• 7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

• 8 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 11:30 a.m. Love the Coopers

• 2:05 p.m. The Family Stone

• 4:10 p.m. This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

• 6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 12 a.m. Home Alone 3

Wednesday, Dec. 5

• 7 a.m. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

• 9 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 11 a.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m. Home Alone 3

• 2 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 4:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 5:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 8:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks• 12am/11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 6

• 7 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 7:30 a.m. Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups • 12 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 2:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 3:10 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 4:50 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 6:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

• 8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2

• 12 a.m. Call Me Claus

Friday, Dec. 7

• 7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

• 11 a.m. Call Me Claus

• 1:10 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors

• 3:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story

• 5:15 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

• 7:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3

• 9:50 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 11:55 p.m. A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, Dec. 8

• 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 8 a.m. A Belle for Christmas

• 10:10 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

• 12:15 p.m. Deck the Halls

• 2:20 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 4:25 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 5:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3 • 8 p.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)

• 9pm/8c The Santa Clause

• 11 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 1 a.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Sunday, Dec. 9

• 7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 7:30 a.m. Deck the Halls

• 9:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 10:35 a.m. Life-Size

• 12:40 p.m. Life-Size 2

• 2:45 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:35 p.m. Love the Coopers

Monday, Dec. 10

• 7 a.m. This Christmas

• 11 a.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m. Love the Coopers

• 2:35 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 4:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)

• 12 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• 7 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 7:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

• 11 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 12:35 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 2:40 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 4:20 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

• 6:25 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 8:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo

• 12 a.m. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Wednesday, Dec. 12

• 7 a.m. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

• 1:30 p.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 3 p.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 4:30 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 6:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo

• 9 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 12 a.m. Call Me Claus

Thursday, Dec. 13

• 7 a.m. Call Me Claus

• 11 a.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

• 1:05 p.m. This Christmas

• 3:40 p.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

• 5:45 p.m. The Holiday

• 8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m. Deck the Halls

Friday, Dec. 14

• 7 a.m. The Family Stone

• 11 a.m. Angels Sing

• 1:05 p.m. The Mistle-tones

• 3:10 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:15 p.m. Deck the Halls

• 7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 11:30 p.m. The Family Stone

Saturday, Dec. 15

• 7 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 7:30 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 9 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 10:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 12:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 2:40 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

• 4:40 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

• 6:45 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

• 9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m. Life-Size 2

Sunday, Dec. 16

• 7 a.m. A Belle for Christmas

• 9 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

• 11 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 12 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story

• 2 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 2

• 4:05 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story 3

• 6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9:15 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

•11:20 p.m. A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, Dec. 17

• 7 a.m. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 9 a.m. Angels Sing

• 11 a.m. Call Me Claus

• 1 p.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 3:05 p.m. Deck the Halls

• 5:10 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 7:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 8:55 p.m. Paddington

• 12 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Tuesday, Dec. 18

• 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 8 a.m. Call Me Claus

• 10 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 11:35 a.m. Paddington

• 1:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 3:40 p.m. The Truth About Christmas

• 5:45 p.m. The Holiday

• 8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• 7 a.m. Snow

• 9 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

• 11 a.m. The Family Stone

• 1 p.m. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 2 p.m. The Holiday

• 5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m. Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles

• 11:55 p.m. Life-Size

Thursday, Dec. 20

• 7 a.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 8:30 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 10 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 11:30 a.m. Life-Size

• 1:30 p.m. Life-Size 2

• 3:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 5:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 6:40 p.m. Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles

• 9:20 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 11:25 p.m. Life-Size 2

• 1:30 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Friday, Dec. 21

• 7 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 8:30 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 10 a.m. The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)

• 10:30 a.m. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 11 a.m. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 11:30 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 12:30 p.m. Love the Coopers

• 3 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 22

• 7 a.m. A Miracle on Christmas Lake

• 9:40 a.m. The Santa Clause

• 11:50 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 1:55 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

• 2:25 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing

• 2:55 p.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

• 3:25 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 11:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, Dec. 23

• 7 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m. Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 9:40 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 11:45 a.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

• 12:15 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 1:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 3 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:05 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m. Life-Size 2

Monday, Dec. 24

• 7:30 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 11 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 12:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 2:05 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

• 4:10 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 6:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 25

• 7 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing

• 7:30 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

• 8 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 12:40 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 2:40 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

• 4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

• 6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 8:55 p.m. Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

• 12 a.m. Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

