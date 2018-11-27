More Culture:

November 27, 2018

Netflix releases 'Springsteen on Broadway' trailer

The special will be available to stream starting on Dec. 16

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Netflix/YouTube

'Springsteen on Broadway' will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 16.

Netflix will bring the three-time revived Broadway show "Springsteen on Broadway" to its streaming service later in December, and on Tuesday, the streaming service gave fans who couldn't score tickets to the original show a taste of what's to come. 

A newly-released trailer provides a look at the special that Springsteen calls "my long and noisy prayer" and a "magic trick." 

It features a few hits, but mostly less familiar tunes, broken up by monologues from the artist about life — his hometown in New Jersey, his experiences growing up, and a cameo from his wife, Patti Scialfa.

It's almost entirely an intimate acoustic, 15-song set just with Springsteen himself, save for a few numbers where he brings Scialfa on stage. 

"Springsteen on Broadway" was extremely well-received by critics when it opened in October 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, where it remains today. During its first week open, The New York Times called it a "painful if thrilling summing-up at 68: a major statement about a life's work, but also a major revision of it." 

"Springsteen" added 81 shows to its run last spring due to the show's poopularity, and will host its final show on Dec. 15. Tickets for the remaining shows on StubHub start at $1,800. 

On Dec. 16, Netflix will begin streaming a recording of the performance. 

Netflix's recording of the show is meant to let more fans around the world see the performance, as per Springsteen's team. It was directed and produced by Thom Zimny. 

You can watch the trailer below.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia New Jersey Broadway Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Who will be Flyers next GM following Ron Hextall's ouster?
1126_Ron_Francis_USAT

City Hall

Power outage in City Hall causes evacuation, closes for the day
Carroll - City Hall Center Square

Celebrities

Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb
bam margera house airbnb

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles season is saved (for now), and Markelle Fultz needs to be gone ASAP
112618_Eagles-Sixers_usat

Volunteering

The charity-driven Giving Tuesday is tomorrow — here's what you need to know
charity-giving-tuesday-pexels

Holiday

Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party
devil's den fire place

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.