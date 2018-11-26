Amazon announces cast for New York Times' 'Modern Love' anthology

If you didn't quite get around to submitting your breakup story to the New York Times' "Modern Love" column, you might have missed out on being played by Tina Fey.

Amazon got a ton of stars — including Fey, Philly's homegrown comedian giant — to come onboard for the romantic-comedy project that will be based on real-life love stories from the iconic column that's been printing since 2004.

Amazon Studios announced in June it would produce eight episodes directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). The Times will executive produce the series.

Vulture reported other big names include Anne Hathaway, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy García, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher Jr.

Emmy Rossum, Sharon Horgan, and Tom Hall will also be directing episodes. Horgan, from HBO's Divorce, is already reported to be writing and directing the Fey and Slattery episode.

"Since its launch 14 years ago, Modern Love has struck a chord with readers that has only deepened with time," Sam Dolnick, assistant managing editor at the Times told the Hollywood Reporter in June. "It remains one of our most popular columns both online and in print; it has become a successful weekly podcast; and the first Modern Love events last year were hits with live audiences. And now we are thrilled that Modern Love will become a TV show on Amazon."

