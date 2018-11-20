Netflix's coming and going list for December 2018

Netflix's ever-rotating stockpile of content is undergoing some big-time changes at the end of 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres is bringing a new exclusive special, and a bunch of big-name films, including "8 Mile" and "The Big Lebowski," are landing on the streaming platform.

On the flip side, "Groundhog Day" and "Moana" headline a few key departures.

Here's a glossy, Netflix-curated look at some of the featured additions for the December holiday season:

And below is the full list of what's coming, and going, before the year's out:

COMING TO NETFLIX IN DECEMBER

Available Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle - NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga - NETFLIX FILM

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Available Dec. 2

The Lobster

Available Dec. 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 4

District 9

Available Dec. 6

Happy!: Season 1

Available Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas - NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dogs of Berlin - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dumplin' - NETFLIX FILM

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pine Gap - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters and the Wish Star - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The American Meme - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Available Dec. 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Available Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Out of Many, One - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 13

Wanted: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dance & Sing with True: Songs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the Real Narcos - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ROMA - NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland Til I Die - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fix - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent Man - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidelands - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Theory of Everything

Available Dec. 18

Baki - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

7 Days Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Back With the Ex - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bad Seeds - NETFLIX FILM

Bird Box - NETFLIX FILM

Derry Girls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Perfume - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sirius the Jaeger - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - NETFLIX FILM

Tales by Light: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Casketeers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wolf (BÖRÜ) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians: Season 3

Available Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Available Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YOU

Available Dec. 28

Instant Hotel - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La noche de 12 años - NETFLIX FILM

Selection Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Angels Sleep - NETFLIX FILM

Yummy Mummies - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Available Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEAVING NETFLIX IN DECEMBER

Leaving Dec. 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Leaving Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving Dec. 7

Trolls

Leaving Dec. 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Leaving Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving Dec. 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving Dec. 20

Disney's Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Leaving Dec. 22

Spotlight

Leaving Dec. 25

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving Dec. 31

Troy

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.