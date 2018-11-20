More Culture:

November 20, 2018

Netflix's coming and going list for December 2018

A new special from Ellen DeGeneres, 8 Mile, and The Big Lebowski headline a big December

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres brings a new special to Netflix next month.

Netflix's ever-rotating stockpile of content is undergoing some big-time changes at the end of 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres is bringing a new exclusive special, and a bunch of big-name films, including "8 Mile" and "The Big Lebowski," are landing on the streaming platform. 

MORE CULTURE: Netflix has secret codes that unlock hidden Christmas movies | Philly's Quinta Brunson will lend a voice in Season 3 of Netflix's 'Big Mouth'

On the flip side, "Groundhog Day" and "Moana" headline a few key departures.

Here's a glossy, Netflix-curated look at some of the featured additions for the December holiday season:

And below is the full list of what's coming, and going, before the year's out:

COMING TO NETFLIX IN DECEMBER

Available Dec. 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle - NETFLIX FILM
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga - NETFLIX FILM
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little

Available Dec. 2
The Lobster

Available Dec. 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 4
District 9

Available Dec. 6
Happy!: Season 1

Available Dec. 7
5 Star Christmas - NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dogs of Berlin - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dumplin' - NETFLIX FILM
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pine Gap - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters and the Wish Star - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The American Meme - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Available Dec. 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Available Dec. 11
Vir Das: Losing It - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Out of Many, One - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 13
Wanted: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dance & Sing with True: Songs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the Real Narcos - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ROMA - NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland Til I Die - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fix - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent Man - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tidelands - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Theory of Everything

Available Dec. 18
Baki - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
7 Days Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Back With the Ex - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bad Seeds - NETFLIX FILM
Bird Box - NETFLIX FILM
Derry Girls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Perfume - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sirius the Jaeger - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - NETFLIX FILM
Tales by Light: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wolf (BÖRÜ) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 24
Hi Score Girl - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magicians: Season 3

Available Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Available Dec. 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YOU

Available Dec. 28
Instant Hotel - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La noche de 12 años - NETFLIX FILM
Selection Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When Angels Sleep - NETFLIX FILM
Yummy Mummies - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Available Dec. 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December
Watership Down: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEAVING NETFLIX IN DECEMBER

Leaving Dec. 1
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King's Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game

Leaving Dec. 4
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving Dec. 7
Trolls

Leaving Dec. 10
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth

Leaving Dec. 15
Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving Dec. 16
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving Dec. 17
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving Dec. 19
Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving Dec. 20
Disney's Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year

Leaving Dec. 22
Spotlight

Leaving Dec. 25
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving Dec. 31
Troy

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
