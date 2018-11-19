Philly's Quinta Brunson will lend a voice in Season 3 of Netflix's 'Big Mouth'

Netflix announced its critically acclaimed adult animated comedy "Big Mouth" is renewed for a third season, and we can likely expect Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson to lend her voice in the new episodes.



The third season of "Big Mouth" is set to debut in 2019, continuing the story which has featured contributions dozens of popular comics as voice actors, including Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and John Mulaney, among others.