Ariana Grande revealed Pete Davidson knew about 'Thank U, Next' before releasing it

In an interview with Billboard published Wednesday, Ariana Grande revealed that she sent Pete Davidson "Thank U, Next" before she released the single, famously doing so 30 minutes before Saturday Night Live aired on Nov. 3.

“I wasn’t going to blindside anybody,” Grande told Billboard.

Davidson had largely remained mum about his relationship with Grande and how he'd been dealing since the breakup. But that changed a few days ago when he posted to Instagram to talk about the bullying he’s received, online and in public, since he began dating the singer.

He writes, “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.”









A fan reportedly reached out to Grande on the matter who responded through direct message on Twitter. She mentioned that she did not know what the comedian's post said since she is blocked.

Grande wrote, “I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply.”

The account tweeted a screenshot of Grande’s message with the caption, “There’s nothing left to say…”, to which Grande replied with a heart emoji.





In Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, which was released last week to instant success, the pop singer explored her various relationships along with several early 2000s chick flicks, including “Mean Girls.”

One of the shots showed Grande sitting on her bed with a recreation of the infamous “Burn Book." Inside was a picture of her and Davidson with the words sprawled around it, “Sry I dipped.” “Pete” was written with a heart around it that said, “I love u always.”





