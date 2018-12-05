More Culture:

December 05, 2018

Ariana Grande revealed Pete Davidson knew about 'Thank U, Next' before releasing it

Her ex reportedly blocked her on social media

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment News
Ariana Grande revealed Pete Davidson knew about 'Thank U, Next' before releasing it YouTube/YouTube

Ariana Grande revealed Pete Davidson knew about 'Thank U, Next' before she released the song.

In an interview with Billboard published Wednesday, Ariana Grande revealed that she sent Pete Davidson "Thank U, Next" before she released the single, famously doing so 30 minutes before Saturday Night Live aired on Nov. 3.

“I wasn’t going to blindside anybody,” Grande told Billboard.

Davidson had largely remained mum about his relationship with Grande and how he'd been dealing since the breakup. But that changed a few days ago when he posted to Instagram to talk about the bullying he’s received, online and in public, since he began dating the singer.

He writes, “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.”


View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on


A fan reportedly reached out to Grande on the matter who responded through direct message on Twitter. She mentioned that she did not know what the comedian's post said since she is blocked.

Grande wrote, “I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply.”

The account tweeted a screenshot of Grande’s message with the caption, “There’s nothing left to say…”, to which Grande replied with a heart emoji.


In Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, which was released last week to instant success, the pop singer explored her various relationships along with several early 2000s chick flicks, including “Mean Girls.” 

One of the shots showed Grande sitting on her bed with a recreation of the infamous “Burn Book." Inside was a picture of her and Davidson with the words sprawled around it, “Sry I dipped.” “Pete” was written with a heart around it that said, “I love u always.”


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment News Philadelphia Ariana Grande

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Local expert says Markelle Fultz's injury is legit — and it's not surprising it took so long to diagnose
042218_Fultz-Sixers_usat

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Flyers

New Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher doesn't rule out bringing up Carter Hart this season
120518_Carter-Hart_usat

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved