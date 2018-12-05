Livestream former President George H.W. Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at the National Cathedral. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m.

All four living former presidents and President Donald Trump will be attending the service.

President George W. Bush will give the eulogy for his father. Also to speak during the service will be former first lady Laura Bush, former Sen. Alan Simpson, historian John Meacham, and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

You can livestream coverage of Bush's funeral service using any of the embedded videos below:

Wednesday's service will end three days of remembrance for the former president and World War II veteran in Washington. Bush has been lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda since Monday.



After the funeral, the procession will continue through Thursday evening in Houston, where the 41st president will finally be buried at the Bush Presidential Library & Museum along side his wife and daughter.

Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.