December 05, 2018

Livestream former President George H.W. Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Live George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully with former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge are seen at the U.S. Capitol to honor late president. The state funeral for Bush takes place in Washington, D.C., at the National Cathedral on Wednesday. Watch it live using the streams below.

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at the National Cathedral. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. 

All four living former presidents and President Donald Trump will be attending the service. 

RELATED: Here's what to expect for the funeral services of President George H. W. Bush

President George W. Bush will give the eulogy for his father. Also to speak during the service will be former first lady Laura Bush, former Sen. Alan Simpson, historian John Meacham, and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

You can livestream coverage of Bush's funeral service using any of the embedded videos below:

Wednesday's service will end three days of remembrance for the former president and World War II veteran in Washington. Bush has been lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda since Monday. 

After the funeral, the procession will continue through Thursday evening in Houston, where the 41st president will finally be buried at the Bush Presidential Library & Museum along side his wife and daughter.

Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. 

