Memorial services begin Monday for George H.W. Bush

Funeral and memorial service plans have been announced to celebrate the life of George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

The state funeral service will take place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.and end with a burial service on Thursday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

President Trump also designated Wednesday, Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning to the 41st president, despite the president's comments on the Bush family in the past.

After taking to Twitter to praise the former president and cancelling a press conference in Buenos Aires at the G20 summit out of respect for the Bush family, Trump also ordered flags to be at half-staff for 30 days.

According to the official funeral information, an arrival ceremony will start on Monday at the Senate and House where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. on Monday until Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, family will gather at the National Cathedral for an 11 a.m. memorial service.

Bush will also lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, where he lived, from 7:45 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday for public visits. A second memorial service will be held there at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

He will then be taken by motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

The White House announced the president and first lady would be attending Wednesday service. The president did not attend the funeral of Bush's wife, Barbara, in April.

Bush will eventually be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library with both his wife and their daughter Robin, who died of childhood leukemia.

There will be an arrival ceremony at Texas A&M University at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday followed by another ceremony and interment at 5:15 p.m. at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

