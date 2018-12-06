Here are 5 easy day trips for when you're about to lose your 2018 vacation time

The end of 2018 is near, and there's a decent chance that you, like many other Americans, have failed to use up all those precious paid time off days you were allotted.

Lack of vacation in the U.S. is a real thing, with a recent study from Expedia reporting that the country's workforce is currently at a five-year high when it comes to what it terms "vacation deprivation."

According to Expedia, the average U.S. worker who is granted 14 vacation days a year takes an average of just 10 of those days. Many surveyed cited budget limitations, or that they were saving up for a bigger trip, while about 13 percent said they felt guilty for requesting time off. Forty percent said they had to cancel a vacation because of work.

As a shameless taker of PTO days and an anxiously meticulous planner of trips, I am here to tell you: DO NOT LET THE PTO GUILT HAPPEN TO YOU. If you find yourself with a collection of days off and nothing to do with them, consider a day trip out of Philly that leaves no time off left behind.

From charmingly festive small towns to other bustling metropolises, check out five different day trips you can take when you have some last-minute vacation time to burn.

Lehigh Valley

SteelStacks/Facebook Bethlehem's SteelStacks hosts live music, film screenings, and the massive holiday Christkindlmarkt.

The drive out of Philadelphia and into the scenic Lehigh Valley takes just a bit more than an hour and can instantly transport you to the small enclave of Bethlehem, Pa., a town that feels like the idyllic setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Start your day with brunch at Roasted, which opens daily at 7 a.m. and can accommodate your hearty breakfast needs no matter what day you use your PTO -- try the peanut butter and Oreo French toast if you're so inclined.

The drive out of Philadelphia and into the scenic Lehigh Valley takes just a bit more than an hour and can instantly transport you to the small enclave of Bethlehem, Pa., a town that feels like the idyllic setting of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Start your day with brunch at Roasted, which opens daily at 7 a.m. and can accommodate your hearty breakfast needs no matter what day you use your PTO -- try the peanut butter and Oreo French toast if you're so inclined.

From there, walk off breakfast and head to Christkindlmark, the biggest attraction at the "Christmas City," where more than 150 artisans from around the country sell their goods, alongside live ice carving and glassblowing demonstrations, in the beautiful SteelStacks space now through Dec. 23. Speaking glassblowing, you can also try your hand at the craft over at Bethlehem's Banana Factory. If you're not in the mood for a holiday market, drive instead to neighboring Easton, Pa., where the downtown area is clustered with eclectic vintage-inspired shops. 2nd Base Vintage, which is lined with hard-to-find basketball jerseys, Air Jordans, and other '80s and '90s nostalgia, is a must-see. Easton is also a great destination for dinner in Lehigh Valley, with OAK serving upscale steak and seafood, or try one of the town's more casual breweries, including Two Rivers Brewing Company, which serves a full lunch and dinner menu.

