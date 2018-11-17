More Culture:

November 17, 2018

Of course a Lehigh Valley bar created a boozy Snow Camel drink

A chilly Saturday might be the perfect time to try the drink

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Weather
Snow Camel Lehigh Valley With Love/Twitter

This is Snow Camel.

Thursday’s snowstorm brought plenty of headaches to the northeast, but the obvious silver lining through it all was Einstein the Snow Camel, the current King of Pennsylvania.

And one Lehigh Valley restaurant, Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub, decided to capitalize on the swirling Snow Camel love by creating its own wintry, boozed-up Snow Camel specialty drink.

It sounds… really good:

“The Snow Camel features coffee, Wild Turkey, Dorda Double Chocolate Liquer, whipped cream, and Hershey’s Syrup on top,” according to the Molly’s masterminds.

(To be clear, Molly’s could have simply put out the bottle of Wild Turkey and that, too, would’ve been a sufficient Snow Camel.)

Considering the low in Lehigh Valley on Saturday night is supposed to be 28 degrees, Saturday might be the perfect time to swing by and try the toasty beverage.

Now, we just need to combine all the Gritty-inspired foods and the Snow Camel-inspired foods into Gritty-riding-Snow Camel-inspired concoctions and we'll be set.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

