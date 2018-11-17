Of course a Lehigh Valley bar created a boozy Snow Camel drink

Thursday’s snowstorm brought plenty of headaches to the northeast, but the obvious silver lining through it all was Einstein the Snow Camel, the current King of Pennsylvania.

And one Lehigh Valley restaurant, Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub, decided to capitalize on the swirling Snow Camel love by creating its own wintry, boozed-up Snow Camel specialty drink.

It sounds… really good:

“The Snow Camel features coffee, Wild Turkey, Dorda Double Chocolate Liquer, whipped cream, and Hershey’s Syrup on top,” according to the Molly’s masterminds.

(To be clear, Molly’s could have simply put out the bottle of Wild Turkey and that, too, would’ve been a sufficient Snow Camel.)

Considering the low in Lehigh Valley on Saturday night is supposed to be 28 degrees, Saturday might be the perfect time to swing by and try the toasty beverage.

Now, we just need to combine all the Gritty-inspired foods and the Snow Camel-inspired foods into Gritty-riding-Snow Camel-inspired concoctions and we'll be set.

