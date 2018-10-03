More Culture:

October 03, 2018

Joe’s Steaks created a cheesesteak with Cheetos inspired by Gritty

Do you love the new Flyers mascot? Do you love cheesesteaks? Try this

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
gritty flyers mascot @GrittyNHL/Twitter

Behold Philadelphia's newest mascot, Gritty, repping the Flyers.

When the Philadelphia Flyers introduced Gritty, their new mascot with wild eyes and orange fur, the reaction wasn't exactly positive

Once the rest of the country started hating on Gritty, though (see here, here and here), Philly stepped up and embraced him with open arms.

RELATED: Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest | Man inside Flyers' original mascot, Slapshot, has some advice for Gritty | True Gritty: What the Flyers don't want you to know about their nightmarish new mascot | Bucks County hoagie joint debuts limited edition "Wentzel Dip Sandwich"

Now, there's Gritty-themed beer, a Gritty bobblehead and people are getting Gritty tattoosWhat's next? A cheesesteak inspired by the beloved mascot.

Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop has created the "Gettin' Gritty Wit It." The cheesesteak is topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos – you know, to make it orange and weird like Gritty.

Joe’s Steaks will start serving the (delicious? nightmarish?) cheesesteak on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in celebration of the Flyers’ season home opener. 

"Gettin' Gritty Wit It" will be available during every game, home or away, for $9.25. Find it at both Joe's Steaks locations: 6030 Torresdale Ave. and 1 W. Girard Ave.

Check out a couple of photos of the cheesesteak below.

Gritty cheesesteak from Joes Steaks and Soda ShopCourtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice

This cheesesteak is topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos.


Gritty sandwich at Joes Steaks and Soda ShopCourtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice

Meet Gettin' Gritty Wit It, the newest specialty sandwich from Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

