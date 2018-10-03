Joe’s Steaks created a cheesesteak with Cheetos inspired by Gritty

When the Philadelphia Flyers introduced Gritty, their new mascot with wild eyes and orange fur, the reaction wasn't exactly positive.

Once the rest of the country started hating on Gritty, though (see here, here and here), Philly stepped up and embraced him with open arms.

Now, there's Gritty-themed beer, a Gritty bobblehead and people are getting Gritty tattoos. What's next? A cheesesteak inspired by the beloved mascot.

Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop has created the "Gettin' Gritty Wit It." The cheesesteak is topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos – you know, to make it orange and weird like Gritty.



Joe’s Steaks will start serving the (delicious? nightmarish?) cheesesteak on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in celebration of the Flyers’ season home opener.

"Gettin' Gritty Wit It" will be available during every game, home or away, for $9.25. Find it at both Joe's Steaks locations: 6030 Torresdale Ave. and 1 W. Girard Ave.

Check out a couple of photos of the cheesesteak below.

Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice This cheesesteak is topped with prime steak meat, whiz, French fries and Cheetos.



Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice Meet Gettin' Gritty Wit It, the newest specialty sandwich from Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop.



