More News:

September 26, 2018

Bucks County hoagie joint debuts limited edition 'Wentzel Dip Sandwich'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Hoagies
Wentzel dip Source/Jay's Steak & Hoagie Joint

Jay's Steak & Hoagie Joint is located at 1205 Highland Avenue in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

If you own a business in the Philadelphia area and you haven't found a way to capitalize on the Eagles' success, you've been sleeping on a ready-made marketing pitch. 

Eagles fans in Lower Bucks County will now have a chance to get their hands on a limited-time hoagie inspired by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who returned to the field last Sunday with a win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jay's Hoagie & Sandwich Joint in Parkland is now selling a "Wentzel Dip Sandwich" with ingredients that combine Wentz's North Dakota roots and Philadelphia staples. A portion of all proceeds from the $11 sandwich will support local food banks.

“I was working behind the grill thinking of new menu items to help support our local food banks when it hit me,” Green said. “North Dakota is known for its hearty food, so I played around and created a sandwich that combines the best of Philadelphia and Wentz’s home."

Close up Wentzel DipSource/Jay's Steak & Hoagie Joint

Closer look at the Wentzel Dip Sandwich.'

The Wentzel Dip Sandwich includes chicken steak meat, tots, fried cheese curds, and a special beef bison dip cream cheese spread directly on Jay's original pretzel roll.

Proceeds from the sals of the sandwich will go to ERA Food Pantry in Levittown and the Bucks County Housing Group Food Pantry in Penndel.

Jay's opened in 2012 and has donated more than 50,000 pounds of food to local food banks since then.

Stop in and try the Wentzel Dip Sandwich while it's still around.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Hoagies Parkland Philadelphia Sandwiches Carson Wentz Bucks County Pretzels

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

The McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park is closing
McFadden's

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Health News

Why older skin heals with less scarring
0926201_scar_Flickr_CC

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.