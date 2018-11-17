New Jersey native Danny DeVito acknowledges super weird bathroom shrine

This story feels like a Mad Lib. Let’s dive in.

Today, Nov. 17, is actor Danny DeVito’s birthday. The Internet has decided to celebrate Danny DeVito today, showering the Neptune Township native with adoration all week long, including a very strange story featuring a New York state university.

On Monday, students at SUNY Purchase shared images and videos of a shrine dedicated to DeVito at the school. A shrine dedicated to a cult favorite like DeVito isn’t exactly a strange concept by itself, but this shrine wasn't any old shrine.

The shrine was located in a secret compartment behind the paper towel dispenser in a school bathroom.

All of that sentence is correct.

Check it out:

And in video:

That’s so, so weird, but also it makes plenty of sense. The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star is known for his toilet humor on the show, and he even wrestles as The Trash Man in one episode.

Really, it’s the perfect location.

Unfortunately, it seemed the shrine story was already over when a Facebook post showed school staff sealing the paper towel dispenser and, by extension, the passageway to the shrine.

But fear not! On Friday, DeVito saved the day when he himself chimed in.

“My heart is filled with love and garbage” might be the perfect Frank Reynolds dating profile bio. DeVito telling his fans to recycle on Danny DeVito Day is just icing on top.

So go out and celebrate Danny DeVito Day by picking up some trash and throwing it in — not into a shrine behind — the nearest trash can.

