More Culture:

November 17, 2018

New Jersey native Danny DeVito acknowledges super weird bathroom shrine

Nov. 17 is the Internet's unofficial Danny DeVito Day

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Odd News
Danny DeVito Trash Man Screenshot/Best Of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/YouTube

"I'm the Trash Man!"

This story feels like a Mad Lib. Let’s dive in.

Today, Nov. 17, is actor Danny DeVito’s birthday. The Internet has decided to celebrate Danny DeVito today, showering the Neptune Township native with adoration all week long, including a very strange story featuring a New York state university.

On Monday, students at SUNY Purchase shared images and videos of a shrine dedicated to DeVito at the school. A shrine dedicated to a cult favorite like DeVito isn’t exactly a strange concept by itself, but this shrine wasn't any old shrine. 

The shrine was located in a secret compartment behind the paper towel dispenser in a school bathroom.

All of that sentence is correct.

Check it out:

And in video:

That’s so, so weird, but also it makes plenty of sense. The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star is known for his toilet humor on the show, and he even wrestles as The Trash Man in one episode.

Really, it’s the perfect location.

Unfortunately, it seemed the shrine story was already over when a Facebook post showed school staff sealing the paper towel dispenser and, by extension, the passageway to the shrine. 

But fear not! On Friday, DeVito saved the day when he himself chimed in.

“My heart is filled with love and garbage” might be the perfect Frank Reynolds dating profile bio. DeVito telling his fans to recycle on Danny DeVito Day is just icing on top.

So go out and celebrate Danny DeVito Day by picking up some trash and throwing it in — not into a shrine behind — the nearest trash can.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Odd News Philadelphia Bathrooms New York It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia New Jersey Danny DeVito Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's home debut showcases everything he can offer Sixers
111618-JimmyButler-USATODAY

Odd News

A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm
Snow Camel

Weekend

Everything going on this weekend in Philly, Nov. 15-18
Franklin Square holiday beer garden

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Saints
111618_Saints-defense_usat

Lawsuits

New Jersey couple and homeless man all conspired together for GoFundMe hoax, prosecutor says
Kate McClure Johnny

Odd News

This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan
monopoly for millennials

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.