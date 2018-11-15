More Sports:

November 15, 2018

Gritty (and Philly’s other teams, but mainly Gritty) welcomed snow to the city

You never forget your first big snow

Adam Hermann
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Snow was abundant in Philadelphia on Thursday, to the surprise of Philadelphia. Most people (myself included) grumbled because it inconvenienced their treks to work, or their treks home from work, or part of their workday.

Philadelphia’s sports teams, on the other hand, had a whole lot of fun in the snow, proving once again that being part of a sports team is probably a top three job out there.

The highlight of the day was obviously Gritty, who experienced the first snow of his life.

He had fun:

Look at that weird dude go. Calling snow “zamboni dust” is pretty funny, because it furthers the idea that Gritty’s entire understanding of the world is based around hockey.

He didn’t even know the Weather Channel existed until today:

I’ll admit I was sort of hoping for a little Gritty-falls-in-the-snow slapstick comedy, because it seems right up his alley. But creating a heart in the snow with his very large feet is good enough for me.

Elsewhere in South Philly, the rest of the city’s sports teams were getting in on the powdery action as well.

The Eagles frolicked on their way to the team’s indoor bubble for practice, featuring a snowball threat from suddenly-healthy Timmy Jernigan:

The Sixers’ social team tried to comfort fans after a stinging loss to the Magic on Wednesday with a soothing video of some statues in the snow:

I would’ve preferred a Jimmy Butler GIF, but beggars can’t be choosers.

The Phillies, just biding time until they sign Bryce Harper (and Manny Machado, and a new closer, and then win 162 games in a row), opted for the meme format du jour and a short video of Citizens Bank Park:

And the Union… well, they definitely posted some content, but that’s all I can say about this tweet:

To be fair, I was still thinking about Gritty.

Adam Hermann
