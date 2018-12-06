More Culture:

December 06, 2018

'Late Late's' James Corden parodies 'Thank U, Next' in tribute to Jeff Goldblum

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Late Night
James Corden Photo courtesy/The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

James Corden parodied "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande.

James Corden revealed that Pennsylvania-native Jeff Goldblum taught him love, patience and pain on "The Late Late Show" this week. 

Corden parodied Ariana Grande's hit song "Thank U, Next" and its newly-released music video — which, by the way, became the fastest video in the history of YouTube to hit 1 million views.

Grande's "Thank U, Next" video mimics hit movies from the 1990s — "Legally Blonde," "13 Going on 30," "Bring it On," and "Mean Girls." If you haven't seen it, you can watch here.

Corden's remake is about his undying love for actor Jeff Goldblum, who is from West Homestead, Allegheny County, just outside of Pittsburgh. Corden also poked fun at some of the shots from Grande's video, specifically the opening number which is inspired by a scene in "Mean Girls." 

"He's a silver fox with black, thick-rimmed glasses. The way that he talks will charm off your a**es. And for that I say, thank you, Jeff," Corden sings.

Here's the entire video from "The Late Late Show."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Late Night Philadelphia Ariana Grande James Corden Pittsburgh Parody Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news, including J.A. Happ
120618_Happ_usat

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Holiday

Let Hearthside cook Feast of the Seven Fishes – so you can relax
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hearthside

Fitness

Put 'em up: The boxing gym boom has landed in Philadelphia
CKO Center City

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles' season comes down to Dallas game
120618_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Crime

Philly man goes on alleged crime spree an hour after being released from prison
Police lights arrests crime

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved